Three Different Movies Lead VOD Charts, as ‘The Fabelmans’ Joins the Leaders

Recent releases "Infinity Pool" and "Maybe I Do" do well in initial home play, while "The Woman King" took the #1 spot among Netflix movies.

It took a price reduction, but Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” (Universal/$5.99) is finally getting some significant viewing. With it down to standard VOD cost ($5.99) rather than its initial home viewing cost of $19.99, it is listed on the three charts below for the first time. And it got above #4 anywhere, hitting #1 on iTunes.

The film has been a major box office disappointment, with only $17 million in domestic grosses and $30 million worldwide with virtually all its take already in. That makes its performance as a home revenue asset that much more important.

Its low level of theatrical interest suggested that it might be a challenge to reach viewers willing to pay its initial premium cost. But it is now at a price where its awards attention, strong reviews, and of course Spielberg’s reputation have all boosted it as expected.

“The Fabelmans” is one of three films to take #1 spots. The other two are repeats from previous weeks. “Plane” (Lionsgate/$19.99) is #1 on Vudu, while “M3GAN” (Universal/$19.99) leads at Google Play. Both films along with “The Fabelmans” placed on all three charts. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (Universal/$24.99) managed this as well.

“Maybe I Do” (Vertical/$19.99), new this week, timed for Valentine’s Day, showed up on two lists. It reached #4 at Vudu (aided on that revenue-calculating site by its price), #7 on iTunes. The rom-com starring Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, and Emma Roberts had a two-week lead in theaters, where it grossed over $1 million. It was risky to go out at that price, but it appears to have reached the intended audience.

Also new and charting was “Infinity Pool” (Neon/$14.99). Its much talked about premiere at Sundance last month, followed by a quick wide theatrical release (it took in over $5 million) and PVOD play after its third weekend, might serve as a template for future high-profile festival titles.

After multiple weeks of high-profile (and not-so high-profile) originals leading Netflix’s movie charts, this week is top heavy with theatrical releases. Eight of the top ten, including four of the top five, come from studio hits. The leader is “The Woman King,” the latest Sony release to land on Netflix.

Denzel Washington’s 2013 “2 Guns” is currently #2, and the barely remembered 2019 “47 Meters Down Uncaged” #4. Rom-com “Your Place or Mine” at #3 and the Eddie Murphy/Jonah Hill comedy at #6 are the sole originals to chart.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for February 20. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. The Fabelmans (Universal) – $5.99

2. Plane (Lionsgate) – $19.99

3. Triangle of Sadness (Neon) – $1.99

4. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $24.99

5. M3GAN (Universal) – $19.99

6. Alice, Darling (Lionsgate) – $6.99

7. Maybe I Do (Vertical) – $19.99

8. Black Adam (WBD) – $5.99

9. Devotion (Sony) – $14.99

10. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $4.99

Google Play

1. M3GAN (Universal) – $19.99

2. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $24.99

3. Plane (Lionsgate) – $19.99

4. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $4.99

5. Alice, Darling (Lionsgate) – $6.99

6. Infinity Pool (Neon) – $14.99

7. Black Adam (WBD) – $5.99

8. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney) – $19.99

9. The Fabelmans (Universal) – $5.99

10. Triangle of Sadness (Neon) – $1.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers February 13-19.

1. Plane (Lionsgate) – $19.99

2. M3GAN (Universal) – $19.99

3. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $19.99

4. Maybe I Do (Vertical) – $19.99

5. Infinity Pool (Neon) – $14.99

6. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Sony) – $19.99

7. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney) – $19.99

8. Black Adam (WBD) – $5.99

9. Devotion (Sony) – $14.99

10. The Fabelmans (Universal) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, February 20. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. The Woman King (2022 theatrical release)

2. 2 Guns (2013 theatrical release)

3. Your Place or Mine (Netflix original)

4. 47 Meters Down Uncaged (2019 theatrical)

5. Minions: The Rise of Cru (2022 theatrical release)

6. You People (Netflix original)

7. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022 theatrical release)

8. Sing 2 (2021 theatrical release)

9. I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009 theatrical release)

10. Trolls (2016 theatrical release)

