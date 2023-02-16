‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Director Promises Sequel Will Have ‘Five Times the Budget’

Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield also gave an update on his upcoming horror project "Bambi: The Reckoning."

When the world finally got to see “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” on Wednesday night, responses to the viral horror parody were mixed. But with a budget of less than $50,000 and over $1 million in worldwide grosses so far, the film is destined to be overwhelmingly profitable. Naturally, a sequel is already in the works.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Blood and Honey” writer-director Rhys Frake-Waterfield promised that the film’s previously announced sequel will have considerably more resources devoted to it. That money could allow the production team to explore more facets of the “Winnie the Pooh” universe — including Tigger, who hadn’t yet entered the public domain when they shot the film but apparently factors into future plans.

“Number two is already going into development,” Frake-Waterfield said. “I’m hoping that, at minimum, it’s going to have five times the budget of the first one, but it could be substantially more than that as well, which would do absolute wonders for the film. That’s one of the major challenges. It’s competing with films like ‘M3GAN’ [and] they are made on orders of magnitude more. When you have more money for a film, you get more time, you get cooler scenes, you can really spend more time refining things. So I’m really excited for what the second film’s going to do.”

While a second “Blood and Honey” movie is a top priority for Frake-Waterfield, it’s just one brick in the foundation of the Disney-inspired horror empire he’s trying to build. He previously announced a horror reimagining of “Bambi,” and is also developing a “Peter Pan” horror movie.

“Yeah, ‘Bambi’ is coming,” he said. “‘Bambi.’ ‘Pooh 2.’ [But] I’m looking to find other concepts and other retellings which aren’t just IP. Then I’ll see the next one I’m going to get fully attached to. Because even though those projects, ‘Bambi’ and ‘Pooh 2,’ are happening, it doesn’t necessarily mean I’ll direct them. I may just be involved, and produce them, and get them moving, but there might be one of these other ideas which I think could do incredibly well, and I think I could give a lot to that project and that concept. So I may get drawn to one of them. I’m still in the stages of thinking about that at the moment.”

