Wes Bentley Ponders John Dutton’s Possible ‘Yellowstone’ Death Amid Kevin Costner Exit Rumors

Wes Bentley wouldn’t be surprised if John Dutton doesn’t leave “Yellowstone” alive.

Amid rumors and reports swirling that Kevin Costner is expected to part ways with the Paramount Network series, co-star Bentley pondered whether Costner’s patriarch John Dutton comes to a bloody end.

“I thought about this in Season 1, because it’s always a possibility in TV, right?” Bentley told TV Line. “We’re always ready to die…[And John] really has got this hypnotic pull on [my character] Jamie.”

Bentley plays Jamie Dutton, the adopted son and nemesis of Costner’s John Dutton. Yet if John dies, Bentley said his character Jamie would be “completely lost.”

“Maybe part of him would be frantic trying to take care of the ranch,” Bentley said. “I really do think he means what he says. He would feel that burden and maybe panic.”

Bentley continued, “After John ran for governor and became the thing he said he hated, Jamie started to have a change of perspective. Maybe John is not this tough guy he says he is. Maybe John doesn’t have ideas. Maybe he’s just another guy like the rest of them. That’s the loss of the pedestal. The deity is gone. I think that’s why Jamie’s choosing to try to have him killed. [He realizes that his] life would be much better without him, which is a big change for Jamie.”

“Yellowstone” Season 5 Part 2 premieres this summer. Also in the works, a new “Yellowstone” spinoff show centered on the central modern-day Dutton family will be led by Matthew McConaughey, with Costner likely bowing out of the next rodeo.

“Kevin Costner is a big part of ‘Yellowstone’ and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come,” a Paramount Network spokesperson told IndieWire in a statement. “Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

Per a Deadline report, the current “Yellowstone” series pivot allegedly stems from on-set disagreements with Costner over production scheduling. It has not yet been announced if other members of the current “Yellowstone” cast, including Bentley, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham, will be included in the spinoff.

