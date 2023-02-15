‘You’ Season 4 Part 2 Trailer: Joe Makes a Dangerous Friend

The next five episodes of Netflix's juicy thriller premiere on March 9.

In the new trailer for “You” Season 4 Part 2, the question lingers: Will Joe (Penn Badgley) ever find redemption?

He’s been hunted like an animal, ridiculed for his class, nearly framed for murder — and that’s just since arriving in London. Joe wants to change, for real this time (he says that every time), but now he’s in the crosshairs of Rhys (Ed Speleers), an aspiring politician who hates the wealthy even more than Joe does.

Badgley made recent headlines with his comments about wanting fewer sex scenes in the series, out of fidelity to his wife and a desire to not get pigeonholed into romantic or sexually intimate roles. The Part 2 trailer shows him bonding once again with Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), but Joe has been trying to keep his distance in order to protect her.

After unmasking Rhys as the Eat the Rich Killer in Part 1, Joe is trapped, in multiple ways. He can’t turn Rhys in without proof (and without drawing attention to his own questionable past), and he has to keep his new friend close to make sure he won’t kill again.

Because that’s what Rhys thinks they are, at the end of the day, these two men with troubled childhoods and class awareness and their love of books: friends. Joe has never been good at friends, especially when they’re other men — and he’s certainly not happy that someone knows his true identity and thinks they know his soul.

“You don’t get to tell me who I am,” he tells Rhys in the Part 2 trailer. “I am not some cold-blooded psycho!”

Some might disagree, like whoever’s body he appears to be burying in the next shot. Everyone around Joe and Rhys is in danger, whether they know it or not; naive Phoebe (Tilly Keeper), arrogant Adam (Lukas Gage), astute Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman), and, of course, Kate. And then there’s the final shot, of a long-lost love — Love (Victoria Pedretti).

Part 2 will consist of five episodes written by Justin Lo, Leo Richardson, Neil Reynolds, A.B. Chao, Kara Lee Corthron, Mairin Reed, Amanda Johnson-Zetterström, Hillary Benefiel, Sera Gamble, and Michael Foley. Badgley directs Episode 9 but has said he will not return to the helm in Season 5 so that he can focus more on directing features.

Watch the full trailer below. “You” Season 4 Part 2 premieres March 9 on Netflix.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.