2023 Emmys Predictions: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

"Ted Lasso" creator/star Jason Sudeikis's newest competition for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series is Jeremy Allen White, the SAG Award-winning star of "The Bear."

The State of the Race

Last year it was a question of how well “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis would fare against Emmy winners Bill Hader (“Barry”) and Donald Glover (“Atlanta”), having never been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series next to them before. This year, the question is how well the Apple TV+ comedy star will fare against newcomer Jeremy Allen White, who swept the winter awards season for his performance in FX on Hulu’s summer hit “The Bear.”

But that is just getting into the shows that have already been tested. “Beef” star Steven Yeun and “Shrinking” star Jason Segel have two of the biggest show launches this spring. There is also “Lucky Hank” star Bob Odenkirk and “Party Down” star Adam Scott, who were both major Lead Actor in a Drama contenders last year (and still this year for the former) diving into a new category.

“Only Murders in the Building” may have had a bit of a sophomore slump, but it has not lost any awards momentum. It’ll be rolling out a third season starring Meryl Streep (!!!) in the middle of Emmys campaigning, so there are still going to be a lot of TV Academy eyes on leads Steve Martin and Martin Short. Fellow Hulu series “The Great” is also back a little earlier, but still late in the Emmys eligibility window, as a way to keep star Nicholas Hoult top of mind, and secure him a second consecutive nomination in this category.

“Mo” star Mohammed Amer and “Ramy” star Ramy Youssef are involved in each others’ series, so they could have a “rising tide lifts all boats situation” here. Also “Unprisoned” star Delroy Lindo is back with his first major role since “Da 5 Bloods,” and his “The Good Fight” exit, so Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in particular has more exciting contenders than what can fit into six nomination slots the Emmys usually offer.

Current Contenders (In Alphabetical Order):

Mohammed Amer, “Mo” (Netflix)

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (FX)

Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” (Hulu)

John Larroquette, “Night Court” (NBC)

Delroy Lindo, “Unprisoned” (Hulu)

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Bob Odenkirk, “Lucky Hank” (AMC)

Adam Scott, “Party Down” (Starz)

Jason Segel, “Shrinking” (AppleTV+)

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” (Hulu)

Steven Yeun, “Beef” (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” (Hulu)

Last Year’s Winner: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Still Eligible: Yes.

Hot Streak: Should Sudeikis receive a third Emmy in a row, it would be an achievement only Michael J. Fox (“Growing Pains”), Carroll O’Connnor (“All in the Family”), and Don Adams (“Get Smart”) had accomplished before him.

Notable Ineligible Series: Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Season 12 was not eligible); Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” (ended)

