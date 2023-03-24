2023 Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Television Movie

In a transformative year for the Outstanding Television Movie race, hits from last year like “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” and “Fire Island” seem to be faring the best.

We will update this article throughout the season, along with all our predictions, so make sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2023 Emmys race. The nomination round of voting takes place from June 15 to June 26, with the official Emmy nominations announced Wednesday, July 12. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be presented over two consecutive nights on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10, with an edited presentation of the ceremonies to be broadcast on FXX at a later date. Finally, the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards take place on Monday, September 18, and air live on FOX at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT.

The State of the Race

The Outstanding Television Movie category at the Primetime Emmys continues to be a fascinating microcosm of how streaming has changed the film industry as a whole. In other words, there is a reason they don’t describe contenders as “made-for-TV” movies anymore.

Two of the contenders from Disney+, the reigning champ with last year’s inventive comedy “Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers,” are actually sequels to films that were released theatrically (“Hocus Pocus 2” and “Disenchanted”). Some of the Fox produced films like “Fire Island” and “Prey” did not make it to theaters due to circumstances stemming from both the COVID-19 pandemic and the Disney acquisition.

It’s a tricky line to toe because many of these films are executed above and beyond our expectations of a traditional TV movie, especially with a film like Amazon Prime Video’s “Shotgun Wedding,” which has such a starry cast, but if any of them ever feel too much like a theatrical cast-off, Emmy voters tend to reject them. Sundance acquisition “Fresh” did not make the final nomination cut last year. “The Survivor,” a TIFF premiere acquired by HBO, was the only film nominated that was not a spin-off of a TV show.

The contenders for this category are likely to change soon as more networks decide what films to push. All of them tend to have different strategies, from Amazon Prime Video going all hands on deck with their slate, to Netflix now being super particular about which of their films fits the bill. The most promising potential nominee seems to be “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” honored at both the Critics Choice Awards and PGA Awards this winter, which makes it another win for Roku Originals after it triumphantly got its first Emmy nomination here last year with “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas.”

Current Contenders (In Alphabetical Order):

“A Waltons Thanksgiving” (CW)

“Boston Strangler” (Hulu)

“Disenchanted” (Disney+)

“Disney’s Pinocchio” (Disney+)

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” (NBC)

“Father of the Bride” (HBO Max)

“Fire Island” (Hulu)

“Hocus Pocus 2” (Disney+)

“Jerry and Marge Go Large” (Paramount+)

“The People We Hate at the Wedding” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Prey” (Hulu)

“Reno 911: It’s a Wonderful Heist” (Paramount+)

“Shotgun Wedding” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Somebody I Used to Know” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (Roku Original)

Last Year’s Winner: “Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers”

Still Eligible: No.

Hot Streak: Disney+ is looking to score its second win in a row with several different contenders to choose from.

Notable Ineligible Films: “Flamin’ Hot” (the film will not premiere in time to be eligible)

