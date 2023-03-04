Independent Spirit Awards 2023: Winners List (Updating Live)

Hasan Minhaj is hosting the 38th annual ceremony.

The blue carpet has been rolled out, and soon we’ll know the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards winners. The list of nominees recognized the best among films made for under $30 million in 2023 — that’s an increase from the previous budget cap, in recognition of ever-increasing production costs.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” led the nominations with eight, followed by “TÁR” with seven and “Aftersun” with five. On the TV side, “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Severance,” and “Station Eleven” led the nods.

The 38th edition of the awards put on by Film Independent have made a change previously adopted by the Gotham Awards: to have gender-neutral performance categories. That means Cate Blanchett is not just competing against Michelle Yeoh for Best Lead Performance, but also Paul Mescal from “Aftersun” (though, along with Jeremy Pope in ‘The Inspection” he’s one of only two men in the category). And Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan will be competing directly in the supporting category for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Another big change concerns how to watch the Spirit Awards: the ceremony will not air on IFC but on YouTube.

Keep checking back here throughout the afternoon as the winners are announced from the beloved tent in Santa Monica, where Hasan Minhaj will be the host.

Full winners list below.

Best Feature

“Bones and All”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Our Father, the Devil”

“TÁR”

“Women Talking”

Best Director

Todd Field, “TÁR”

Kogonada, “After Yang”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Halina Reijn, “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

Best First Feature

“Aftersun”

“Emily the Criminal”

“The Inspection”

“Murina”

“Palm Trees and Power Lines”

Best Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”

Dale Dickey, “A Love Song”

Mia Goth, “Pearl”

Regina Hall, “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Aubrey Plaza, “Emily the Criminal”

Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

Taylor Russell, “Bones and All”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Supporting Performance

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Nina Hoss, “TÁR”

Brian d’Arcy James, “The Cathedral”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (WINNER)

Trevante Rhodes, “Bruiser”

Theo Rossi, “Emily the Criminal”

Mark Rylance, “Bones and All”

Jonathan Tucker, “Palm Trees and Power Lines”

Gabrielle Union, “The Inspection”

Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio, “Aftersun”

Gracija Filipović, “Murina”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (WINNER)

Lily McInerny, “Palm Trees and Power Lines”

Daniel Zolghadri, “Funny Pages”

Best Screenplay

“After Yang”

“Catherine Called Birdy”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (WINNER)

“TÁR”

“Women Talking”

Best First Screenplay

“Bodies Bodies Bodies”

“Emergency”

“Emily the Criminal” (WINNER)

“Fire Island”

“Palm Trees and Power Lines”

Best Cinematography

“Aftersun”

“Murina”

“Neptune Frost”

“Pearl”

“TÁR” (WINNER)

Best Editing

“Aftersun”

“The Cathedral”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (WINNER)

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“TÁR”

Robert Altman Award

“Women Talking”

Best Documentary

“A House Made of Splinters”

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (WINNER)

“Midwives”

“Riotsville USA”

Best International Film

“Corsage”

“Joyland” (WINNER)

“Leonor Will Never Die”

“Return to Seoul”

“Saint Omer”

Someone to Watch Award

Adamma Ebo, “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul”

Nikyatu Jusu, “Nanny” (WINNER)

Araceli Lemos, “Holy Emy”

Truer Than Fiction Award

Isabel Castro, “Mija”

Reid Davenport, “I Didn’t See You There” (WINNER)

Rebeca Huntt, “Beba (Bayba)”

John Cassavetes Award

“The African Desperate”

“A Love Song”

“The Cathedral”

“Holy Emy”

“Something in the Dirt”

Producers Award

Liz Cardenas

Tory Lenosky (WINNER)

David Grove Churchill Viste

Best New Scripted Series

“The Bear” (WINNER)

“Pachinko”

“The Porter”

“Severance”

“Station Eleven”

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

“Children of the Underground”

“Mind Over Murder”

“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?”

“The Rehearsal” (WINNER)

“We Need to Talk About Cosby”

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Aml Ameen, “The Porter”

Mohammed Amer, “Mo”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere”

KaMillion, “Rap Sh!t”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sue Ann Pien, “As We See It”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Ben Whishaw, “This Is Going to Hurt”

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Danielle Deadwyler, “Station Eleven”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” (WINNER)

Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”

Gbemisola Ikumelo, “A League of Their Own” (I think?)

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Frank Quiñones, “The Fool”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Molly Shannon, “I Love That for You”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

Best Ensemble Cast in a new Scripted Series

“Pachinko” (WINNER)

Ensemble Cast: Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Yuh-jung Youn

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.