The Oscars Will Not Have a Carpet That’s Red for the First Time in Over 60 Years

What happens when Hollywood’s biggest night (and arguably the most glam red carpet event of the year) doesn’t have…a red carpet?

For the first time since 1961, the Academy Awards will not have a literal red carpet leading into the Dolby Theatre. Instead, as the Associated Press announced, the 2023 Oscars will have a “champagne-colored” carpet ahead of the awards ceremony.

“I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet over a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed,” host Jimmy Kimmel said, possibly referencing Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock last year.

The 2023 Academy Awards non-red red carpet color change choice was made by creative consultants Lisa Love, a longtime Vogue contributor, and Raúl Àvila, the creative director for the Met Gala in New York. Other shades sienna and saffron were tried out to “evoke the sunset” but eventually the light beige hue was decided upon in a matching effort with the champagne flowing during the awards show.

“Somebody’s always got a way to find something wrong with something,” creative director Love said. “This is just a lightness and hopefully people like it. It doesn’t mean that it’s always going to be a champagne-colored carpet.”

The carpet will also be covered due to the unseasonable Los Angeles stormy weather this year while ushering in the evening event despite it being mid-afternoon when the celebrities arrive.

“We turned a day event into night,” Love said. “It’s evening, even though it’s still 3:00 p.m.”

The iconic red carpet was first shown on television in color in 1966, five years after its inaugural debut became eponymous with pre-event arrivals everywhere.

This year’s “red” carpet will begin at 1:30 p.m. PT with the live awards show beginning at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 12. Host Kimmel will emcee the show for a third time, with presenters like Jonathan Majors, Florence Pugh, Jessica Chastain, and more set to take the stage.

As for the night’s top awards contenders, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads this year’s Oscar nominations with 11 nods, including Best Picture. Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Edward Berger’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” follow with nine nominations each.

