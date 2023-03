See Who Won Big at the 2023 WGA Awards (Winners List Updating Live)

The 75th annual Writers Guild of America Awards are set to take place via concurrent ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles tonight.

Writers had to share the spotlight with independent filmmakers and sound designers last night, but they’ll have it all to themselves tonight when the 75th annual Writers Guild of America awards are officially unveiled.

The WGA Awards are set to place in concurrent ceremonies tonight at New York’s Edison Ballroom and Los Angeles’ Fairmont Century Plaza. The Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) and the Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE) labor unions represent writers in motion pictures, television, cable, digital media, and broadcast news.

Michelle Buteau was hosting from New York and said she felt “luckier than Pete Davidson’s dick” to be presiding over the ceremony. Her raucous monologue included lines such as, “Tom Cruise is more of a ‘Bottom Gun’ than a ‘Top Gun.'”

Feature films eligible for a Writers Guild Award were exhibited theatrically for at least one week in Los Angeles during the eligibility period of January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022 and were written under the WGA’s Minimum Basic Agreement (MBA) or under a bona fide collective bargaining agreement of the Writers Guild of Canada, Writers’ Guild of Great Britain, Writers Guild of Ireland, Writers’ Guild of South Africa, New Zealand Writers Guild, Film Writers’ Association (India), La Guilde Francaise des Scénaristes (France), Scriptwriters Guild of Israel, Société des Auteurs de Radio, Télévision et Cinéma (Québec), or Verband Deutscher Drehbuchautoren (VDD/Germany), collectively known as affiliate Guilds. Theatrical screenplays produced under the jurisdiction of the WGA or an affiliate Guild must have been submitted for Writers Guild Awards consideration.

Documentaries eligible for a Writers Guild Award featured an onscreen writing credit and were exhibited theatrically in Los Angeles or New York for one week during the eligibility period of January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022. Theatrical documentaries must have been produced under the jurisdiction of the WGA or an affiliate Guild to be eligible for awards consideration.

Keep reading for a complete list of nominees. Winners will be updated in bold as they are announced.

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Everything Everywhere All At Once,” Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert; A24

“The Fabelmans,” Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner; Universal Pictures

“The Menu,” Written by Seth Reiss & Will Tracy; Searchlight Pictures

“Nope,” Written by Jordan Peele; Universal Pictures

“TÁR,” Written by Todd Field; Focus Features

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Screenplay by Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole, Story by Ryan Coogler, Based on the Marvel Comics; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Written by Rian Johnson; Netflix

“She Said,” Screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Based on the New York Times Investigation by Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey and Rebecca Corbett and the Book She Said by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey; Universal Pictures

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, Based on Characters Created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr.; Paramount Pictures

“Women Talking,” Screenplay by Sarah Polley, Based upon the Book by Miriam Toews; Orion Pictures/MGM (WINNER)

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

“2nd Chance,” Written by Ramin Bahrani; Showtime Documentary Films

“Downfall: The Case Against Boeing,” Written by Mark Bailey & Keven McAlester; Netflix

“Last Flight Home,” Written by Ondi Timoner; MTV Documentary Films

“Moonage Daydream,” Written by Brett Morgen; Neon (WINNER)

“¡Viva Maestro!,” Written by Theodore Braun; Greenwich Entertainment

TELEVISION, NEW MEDIA, AND NEWS NOMINEES

DRAMA SERIES

“Andor,” Written by Dan Gilroy, Tony Gilroy, Stephen Schiff, Beau Willimon; Disney+

“Better Call Saul,” Written by Ann Cherkis, Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Ariel Levine, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock; AMC

“The Crown,” Written by Peter Morgan; Netflix

“Severance,” Written by Chris Black, Andrew Colville, Kari Drake, Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman, Helen Leigh, Anna Ouyang Moench, Amanda Overton; Apple TV+

“Yellowjackets,” Written by Cameron Brent Johnson, Katherine Kearns, Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Liz Phang, Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson, Chantelle M. Wells; Showtime

COMEDY SERIES

“Abbott Elementary,” Written by Quinta Brunson, Ava Coleman, Riley Dufurrena, Justin Halpern, Joya McCrory, Morgan Murphy, Brittani Nichols, Kate Peterman, Brian Rubenstein, Patrick Schumacker, Justin Tan, Jordan Temple, Garrett Werner; ABC

“Barry,” Written by Emma Barrie, Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Emily Heller, Nicky Hirschhorn, Jason Kim, Liz Sarnoff; HBO/HBO Max

“The Bear,” Written by Karen Joseph Adcock, Joanna Calo, Rene Gube, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Alex O’Keefe, Catherine Schetina, Christopher Storer; FX Networks (WINNER)

“Hacks,” Written by Lucia Aniello, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Ariel Karlin, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Aisha Muharrar, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Jen Statsky; HBO/HBO Max

“Only Murders in the Building,” Written by Matteo Borghese, Rachel Burger, Kirker Butler, Valentina Garza, Madeleine George, Joshua Allen Griffith, John Hoffman, Noah Levine, Stephen Markley, Kristin Newman, Ben Philippe, Kim Rosenstock, Ben Smith, Rob Turbovsky; Hulu

NEW SERIES

“Abbott Elementary,” Written by Quinta Brunson, Ava Coleman, Riley Dufurrena, Justin Halpern, Joya McCrory, Morgan Murphy, Brittani Nichols, Kate Peterman, Brian Rubenstein, Patrick Schumacker, Justin Tan, Jordan Temple, Garrett Werner; ABC

“Andor,” Written by Dan Gilroy, Tony Gilroy, Stephen Schiff, Beau Willimon; Disney+

“Bad Sisters,” Written by Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Jonathan Glatzer, Sharon Horgan; Apple TV+

“The Bear,” Written by Karen Joseph Adcock, Joanna Calo, Rene Gube, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Alex O’Keefe, Catherine Schetina, Christopher Storer; FX Networks

“Severance,” Written by Chris Black, Andrew Colville, Kari Drake, Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman, Helen Leigh, Anna Ouyang Moench, Amanda Overton; Apple TV+ (WINNER)

LIMITED SERIES

“The Dropout,” Written by Hilary Bettis, Liz Hannah, Liz Heldens, Dan LeFranc, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Matt Lutsky, Elizabeth Meriwether, Wei-Ning Yu; Hulu

“Fleishman Is In Trouble,” Written by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Cindy Chupack, Allison P. Davis, Mike Goldbach, Boo Killebrew, Becky Mode; FX Networks

“Pam & Tommy,” Written by Brooke Baker, Matthew Bass, Theodore Bressman, D.V. DeVincentis, Sarah Gubbins, Robert Siegel; Hulu

“The Staircase,” Written by Aisha Bhoori, Antonio Campos, Maggie Cohn, Aja Gabel, Emily Kaczmarek, Craig Shilowich, Sebastian Silva; HBO/HBO Max

“The White Lotus,” Written by Mike White; HBO/HBO Max

TV & NEW MEDIA MOTION PICTURES

Heart of the Matter, Written by Karen Struck; Hallmark Channel

Honor Society, Written by David A. Goodman; Paramount + (WINNER)

Ray Donovan: The Movie, Written by David Hollander & Liev Schreiber; Showtime

Torn Hearts, Written by Rachel Koller Croft; Epix

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Written by Al Yankovic & Eric Appel; The Roku Channel

ANIMATION

“Girls Just Shauna Have Fun” (The Simpsons), Written by Jeff Westbrook; Fox

“The Pain Garden” (Tuca & Bertie), Written by Lisa Hanawalt; Adult Swim

“Pixelated and Afraid” (The Simpsons), Written by John Frink, Fox

“Rectify” (Undone), Written by Elijah Aron & Patrick Metcalf; Prime Video

“The Sound of Bleeding Gums” (The Simpsons), Written by Loni Steele Sosthand; Fox

“To Bob, or Not To Bob” (Bob’s Burgers), Written by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin & Wendy Molyneux; Fox

EPISODIC DRAMA

“A Hard Way to Go” (Ozark), Written by Chris Mundy; Netflix

“The End of Everything” (The Good Fight), Written by Robert King & Michelle King; Paramount+

“Plan and Execution” (Better Call Saul), Written by Thomas Schnauz; AMC (WINNER)

“The Prick” (Bad Sisters), Teleplay by Sharon Horgan and Dave Finkel & Brett Baer; Apple TV+

“Rock and Hard Place” (Better Call Saul), Written by Gordon Smith; AMC

“The We We Are” (Severance), Written by Dan Erickson; Apple TV+

EPISODIC COMEDY

“The Beginning” (Grace and Frankie), Written by Marta Kauffman & Howard J. Morris; Netflix

“Braciole” (The Bear), Written by Joanna Calo & Christopher Storer; FX Networks

“Foie Gras” (Julia), Written by Daniel Goldfarb & Chris Keyser; HBO/HBO Max

“Private School” (What We Do in the Shadows), Written by Ayo Edebiri & Shana Gohd; FX Networks

“The One, The Only” (Hacks), Written by Lucia Aniello & Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky; HBO/HBO Max (WINNER)

“Wide Net” (Reservation Dogs), Written by Tazbah Rose Chavez; FX Networks

COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” Head Writers Kristen Bartlett, Mike Drucker Supervising Writers Joe Grossman, Sahar Rizvi, Alison Zeidman Writers Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Sean Alexander Crespo, Miles Kahn, Michael Rhoa, Chris Thompson, Holly Walker; TBS

“Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God,” Writers Cynia Barnwell, Josh Lieb, Charles McBee, Dan McCoy, Lenard McKelvey, Andre D. Thompson; Comedy Central

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Head Writers Molly McNearney, Danny Ricker Writers Jamie Abrahams, Rory Albanese, Tony Barbieri, Jonathan Bines, Joelle Boucai, Bryan Cook, Blaire Erskine, Devin Field, Gary Greenberg, Josh Halloway, Eric Immerman, Jesse Joyce, Jimmy Kimmel, Greg Martin, Jesse McLaren, Keaton Patti, Louis Virtel, Troy Walker; ABC

“Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Head Writer Alex Baze Supervising Writers Seth Reiss, Mike Scollins Closer Look Supervising Writer Sal Gentile Writers Jermaine Affonso, Karen Chee, Bryan Donaldson, Matt Goldich, Dina Gusovsky, Jenny Hagel, Allison Hord, Mike Karnell, John Lutz, Seth Meyers, Ian Morgan, Amber Ruffin, Mike Shoemaker, Ben Warheit, Jeff Wright; NBC

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” Senior Writers Daniel O’Brien, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Seena Vali Writers Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Ryan Ken, Mark Kramer, Sofia Manfredi, John Oliver, Taylor Kay Phillips, Chrissy Shackelford; HBO/HBO Max

“The Problem with Jon Stewart,” Head Writer Kristen Acimovic, Chelsea Devantez Writers Henrik Blix, Rob Christensen, Jay Jurden, Alexa Loftus, Tocarra Mallard, Maria Randazzo, Robby Slowik, Jon Stewart, Kasaun Wilson; Apple TV+

“Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News,” Head Writers Mike Leech, Zach Smilovitz Supervising Writers Addison Anderson, Bob Powers Writers Sarah Caldwell, Stephen Colbert, RJ Fried, Julie Greiner, Ron Metellus, Libby Schreiner, Hannah Wright; Comedy Central

COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

“Inside Amy Schumer, “Writers Georgie Aldaco, Rosebud Baker, Jeremy Beiler, Cazzie David, Tova Diker, Rachel Feinstein, Derek Gaines, Jon Glaser, Jaye McBride, Tim Meadows, Christine Nangle, Brandon Pierce, Daniel Powell, Tami Sagher, Yamaneika Saunders, Amy Schumer, Sascha Seinfeld, Joe Strazzullo, Sydnee Washington, Ron Weiner; Paramount+ (WINNER)

“PAUSE with Sam Jay,” Writers Emmy Blotnick, Ryan Donahue, Megan Gailey, Sam Jay, Joyelle Johnson, Langston Kerman, Jak Knight, Teresa Lo, Lucy Ortiz, Lorena Russi; HBO/HBO Max

“Saturday Night Live,” Head Writers: Michael Che, Alison Gates, Colin Jost, Streeter Seidell, Kent Sublette Senior Writer Bryan Tucker Writers James Anderson, Rosebud Baker, Dan Bulla, Mike DiCenzo, Billy Domineau, James Downey, Alex English, Jimmy Fowlie, Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, Steve Higgins, Vannessa Jackson, Erik Kenward, Tesha Kondrat, Ben Marshall, Lorne Michaels, Jake Nordwind, Clare O’Kane, Ceara O’Sullivan, Simon Rich, Ben Silva, John Solomon, Will Stephen, Nicole Sun, Auguste White, Celeste Yim Weekend Update Head Writer Pete Schultz Weekend Update Writers Megan Callahan-Shah, Dennis McNicholas, Josh Patten, KC Shornima; Mark Steinbach; NBC

COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS

“The National Memorial Day Concert 2022,” Written by Kirk Ellis, Jon Macks Special Material Written by Rita Brent; PBS

“Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” Head Writers Matt Roberts, Beth Sherman Writers Rita Brent, Page Hurwitz, Carey O’Donnell Special Material Written by Guy Branum, Chris Sartinsky, Louis Virtel; Netflix

“The Problem with Jon Stewart: Election Wrap-Up Special,” Head Writer Kristen Acimovic Writers Henrik Blix, Rob Christensen, Jay Jurden, Alexa Loftus, Tocarra Mallard, Maria Randazzo, Robby Slowik, Jon Stewart, Kasaun Wilson; Apple TV+

“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel,” Written by Jerrod Carmichael; HBO/HBO Max (WINNER)

QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION

“Baking It,” Writers Chad Carter, Neil Casey, Jessica McKenna, Zach Reino; Peacock

“Capital One College Bowl,” Head Writer Harry Friedman Writers Jason Antoniewicz, Alan Bailey, Eli Bauman, Patricia A. Cotter, Riham El-Ounsi, Joyce Ikemi, Joey Ortega, Chris Sturgeon; NBC

“Jeopardy!,” Head Writers Michele Loud, Billy Wisse Writers Michael Davies, John Duarte, Mark Gaberman, Debbie Griffin, Robert McClenaghan, Jim Rhine; ABC

“Weakest Link,” Head Writer Ann Slichter Writers Chip Dornell, Joyce Ikemi, Stuart Krasnow, Jon Macks, Meggie McFadden, Ryan O’Dowd, Veronica Penn-Turner, Scott Saltzburg, Aaron Solomon, Doug Shaffer, Grant Taylor; NBC

DAYTIME DRAMA

“Days of Our Lives,” Head Writer Ron Carlivati Writers Lorraine Broderick, Jazmen Darnell Brown, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Cheryl Davis, Kirk Doering, Christopher Dunn, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock; NBC (WINNER)

CHILDREN’S EPISODIC, LONG FORM AND SPECIALS

“A Perilous Journey” (The Mysterious Benedict Society), Written by Phil Hay & Matt Manfredi; Disney+

“Thursday” (Life by Ella), Written by Vincent Brown; Apple TV+ (WINNER)

“Pilot” (Amber Brown), Written by Bonnie Hunt; Apple TV+

“Prison or Palace” (Life by Ella), Written by Hernan Barangan; Apple TV+

“Test Subject Thirteen” (Circuit Breakers), Written by Melody Fox; Apple TV+

SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA

“Breakwater,” Written by Zach Craley; Snapchat

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” Head Writer David Young Writer Casey Stewart; Apple TV+

“Three Busy Debras,” Written by Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari, Sarah Sherman, Alyssa Stonoha, Diana Tay, Evan Waite; Adult Swim

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – CURRENT EVENTS

“Episode Two: Resilience” (Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness), Written by David Blistein; PBS

“Inside the Alleged Sexual Assault Cover Up in Charlotte Schools” (Vice News Tonight), Written by Arlissa Norman, Carter Sherman, Gilad Thaler; Vice.com

“Lies, Politics and Democracy” (Frontline), Written by Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser; PBS (WINNER)

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS

“Episode Two: An American (1775 – 1790)” (Benjamin Franklin), Written by Dayton Duncan; PBS

“Episode One: The Golden Door (Beginnings – 1938)” (The U.S. and the Holocaust), Written by Geoffrey C. Ward; PBS

Lucy and Desi, Written by Mark Monroe; Prime Video

“Ocean Invaders” (Nova), Written by Jeff Boedeker; PBS

“Pelosi’s Power” (Frontline), Written by Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser; PBS

“Plague at the Golden Gate” (American Experience), Written by Susan Kim; PBS

NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

“Massacre in Buffalo” (CBS Weekend News), Written by J. Craig Wilson & Claudine Cleophat; CBS News

“Shooting At Robb Elementary” (World News Tonight with David Muir), Written by David Muir, Dave Bloch, Karen Mooney; ABC News

“Special Edition: From the Ukraine Border” (World News Tonight with David Muir), Written by David Muir, Karen Mooney, Dave Bloch; ABC News

“The Water Crisis in Jackson, Mississippi” (CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell), Written by James Hutton, Rob Rivielle; CBS News (WINNER)

NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

“Battle for Ukraine” (20/20), Written by David Muir, Karen Mooney, Dave Bloch; ABC News

“City of Lions” (60 Minutes), Written by Scott Pelley, Nicole Young, Kristin Steve; CBS News

“The Green Jacket – Golf’s Ultimate Prize” (CBS Saturday Morning), Written by Daniel Elias & Dana Jacobson; CBS News

“Harvest of War” (60 Minutes), Written by Scott Pelley, Nicole Young, Kristin Steve; CBS News

“The Longest Running Oil Spill” (60 Minutes), Written by Jon Wertheim and Oriana Zill de Granados; CBS News

“Targeting Americans” (60 Minutes), Written by Scott Pelley, Oriana Zill de Granados; CBS News

DIGITAL NEWS

“America’s Only LGBTQ Historic District Is Falling Apart,” Written by Leo Rocha; Vice.com

“How Oregon’s Prison System Retaliated Against Its Most Effective Jailhouse Lawyer,” Written by Jessica Schulberg; HuffPost.com (WINNER)

“I Spent 72 Depraved Hours Searching for the Gnarliest Dive Bar in Las Vegas,” Written by Drew Schwartz; Vice.com

“The Most Unexpected Consequence of the Texas Abortion Ban,” Written by Christina Cauterucci; Slate.com

“The Pivot to Web3 Is Going to Get People Hurt,” Written by Maxwell Strachan; Slate.com

“What’s so scary about a transgender child?,” Written by Emily St. James; Vox.com

RADIO/AUDIO NOMINEES

RADIO/AUDIO DOCUMENTARY

“Dr. GIFT” (One Year: 1995), Written by Christina Cauterucci; Slate

“Like a Lion With No Teeth” (Crime Show), Written by Emma Courtland & Cat Schuknecht; Gimlet Media

“Making Sense: How Sound Becomes Hearing” (Unexplainable), Written by Noam Hassenfeld; Vox Media Podcast Network

“The Most Famous Poet No One Remembers” (Decoder Ring), Written by Dan Kois; Slate

“No Peace” (Slow Burn: The L.A. Riots), Written by Joel Anderson; Slate

“The Ultimate Field Trip” (One Year: 1986), Written by Evan Chung; Slate

“The War in Jennifer Weiss” (Crime Show), Written by Emma Courtland & Mitch Hansen; Gimlet Media (WINNER)

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

“CBS World News Roundup,” Written by Paul Farry and Steve Kathan; CBS Radio

“Hail And Farewell: Saluting 5 Who Made A Difference,” Written by Gail Lee; CBS Radio

“Newsline – 11am 9/9/22,” Written by Philip Pilato; 1010 WINS Radio

“Remembering The Transistor Kid,” Written by Thomas Sabella; CBS Radio

“World News This Week – Week of September 9, 2022,” Written by Joy Piazza; ABC News Radio

“World News This Year 2021,” Written by Robert Hawley; ABC News Radio

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

“2021 Law and Justice Year End Reports,” Written by Robert Hawley; ABC News Radio

“Was the Women’s March Successful?” (The Waves), Written by Christina Cauterucci; Slate

“WCBS Author Talks Summer Reads,” Written by Lisa Tschernkowitsch; WCBS Radio

“What I Wish I Knew Before I Started IVF” (The Waves), Written by Cheyna Roth; Slate

“You Will Be Found: The Impact of Dear Evan Hansen” (“Somalia Suffering From Starvation,” Perspective), Written by D.J. Moran; ABC Audio

PROMOTIONAL WRITING NOMINEES

ON AIR PROMOTION

“Amazon Bessemer Campaign: This Time I’m Voting YES; Union Difference; Union YES,” Written by Desireena Almoradie, Angad Bhalla, Adrianna Hernandez-Stewart; Facebook

“CBS Celebrates Juneteenth,” Written by Justin DiLauro; CBS News

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.