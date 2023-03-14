A24 Wins Again, This Time in Post-Oscars Home Viewing

Original Netflix film "Luther: The Fallen Sun" took #1, but Oscar winners "All Quiet on the Western Front," "Pinocchio" didn't make the chart.

Tuesday’s iTunes chart saw a surge for two A24 Oscar-winning films. However, neither of the winning Netflix titles saw its winners reenter the top 10 chart. This week also saw three different films lead the top VOD charts, which is unusual, but even weirder is none placed on all three.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” ($19.99) and “The Whale” ($4.99) jumped to #1 and 2 at iTunes, a platform that’s typically quick to reflect increased interest. The films also climbed to second and third at Google Play, more likely reflecting weekend pre-Oscars interest.

Google Play has “Dragon Ball Hero: Super Hero” (Crunchyroll, $5.99) on top, while Vudu showed “80 for Brady” (Paramount, $19.99) as #1. Among the chart leaders, “Everything” and “Dragon Ball” made one other list, while “Brady” is only on Vudu’s. These differences can be accounted for by various factors: Vudu elevates PVOD releases with its revenue-based rankings, Google Play lags a few days behind, iTunes often favors older-audience titles. But usually these elements account for small differences, not alternate universes.

New to VOD is “Cocaine Bear” (Universal, $19.99) and it’s already #6 on iTunes. Figure it will be #1 on all sites next week. In the meantime, A24 can expect a bonanza for its seven-Oscar winner “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” It restored the film to $19.99 (to buy) at the time of the nominations, which puts around $14 of each purchase in A24’s pockets. Even more impressive: It is still playing in theaters, and is available on Showtime and Hulu.

Best overall showing was for “The Man Called Otto” (Sony/$14.99), the only film to be all in all top fives, while new release “Missing” (Sony, $14.99)” is the only other title on all three charts.

Direct home release “The Ritual Killer” (Screen Media, $6.99), from director George Gallo (whose scripts include “Midnight Run” and “Bad Boy”) a Mississippi-set serial killer/black magic thriller starring Morgan Freeman, also was a new entry. It took sixth place at iTunes.

Netflix’s past Oscar winners rarely return to its top 10 charts after the awards. It’s still early, but neither “All Quiet on the Western Front” nor “Pinocchio” rebounded after their honors. Both had decent initial runs.

John Wilson/Netflix

Its current top 1o remains studio-dominated with eight slots, including Brad Pitt in “World War Z” at #2 and four “Hunger Games” films. The just-dropped “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” a feature-film reboot of the British police series starring Idris Elba that Netflix co-produced with BBC Films, is #1 and one of only two originals to place. “Faraway,” a German romantic comedy set in Croatia, is currently #5.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for Tuesday, March 14 . Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – $19.99

2. The Whale (A24) – $19.99

3. The Fabelmans (Universal) – $5.99

4. The Ritual Killer (Screen Media) – $6.99

5. A Man Called Otto (Sony) – $14.99

6. Cocaine Bear (Universal) – $19.99

7. Missing (Sony) – $14.99

8. Women Talking (United Artists) – $5.99

9. TAR (Focus) – $5.99

10. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney) – $5.99

Google Play

1. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – $9.99

2. Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – $19.99

3. The Whale (A24) – $19.99

4. A Man Called Otto (Sony) – $14.99

5. The Fabelmans (Universal) – $5.99

6. Knock at the Cabin (Universal) – $19.99

7. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $19.99

8. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Lionsgate) – $5.99

9. Missing (Sony) – $14.99

10. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $5.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, elevating Premium VOD titles. This list covers March 6-12.

1. 80 for Brady (Paramount) – $19.99

2. Missing (Sony) – $14.99

3. A Man Called Otto (Sony) – $14.99

4. Knock at the Cabin (Universal) – $19.99

5. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Crunchy Roll) – $9.99

6. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney) – $5.99

7. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $19.99

8. Magic Mike’s Last Dance (WBD) – $19.99

9. The Whale (A24) – $19.99

10. Plane (Lionsgate) – $19.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Tuesday, March 14. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. Luther: The Fallen Sun (Netflix British original)

2. World War Z (2013 theatrical release)

3. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013 theatrical release)

4. Turbo (2013 theatrical release)

5. Faraway (Netflix German original)

6. The Hunger Games (2012 theatrical release)

7. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2o15 theatrical release)

8. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014 theatrical release)

9. Rango (2011 theatrical release)

10. Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022 theatrical release)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.