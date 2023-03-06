‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Both Win at the 2023 ACE Awards

Winners at the 73rd annual ceremony also included “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” "Fire of Love," and "The Bear."

American Cinema Editors announced winners in 14 categories March 5 during the 73rd annual ACE Eddie Awards. And all five Oscar nominees were included among the nominations — though spread out between two categories.

Historically, the Eddie winner for theatrical drama has also won the Academy Award 13 of 22 times‚ but not in the last three years. Whether or not that streak will hold remains murky since Oscar nominees “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” both took home trophies.

“The Woman King” director Gina Prince-Bythewood received the Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, while film editors Lynne Willingham and Don Zimmerman received Career Achievement Awards.

Other winners included awards season faves “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “ Fire of Love ,” and “The Bear.” See the complete list of winners, marked in bold, below.

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC)

“All Quiet on the Western Front” – Sven Budelmann, BFS

“Elvis” – Matt Villa, ACE ASE, Jonathan Redmond

“Tár” – Monika Willi

WINNER “Top Gun: Maverick” – Eddie Hamilton, ACE

“The Woman King” – Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY)

“The Banshees of Inisherin” – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, ACE

WINNER “Everything Everywhere All at Once” – Paul Rogers

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” – Bob Ducsay, ACE

“The Menu” – Christopher Tellefsen, ACE

“Triangle of Sadness” – Ruben Östlund, Mikel Cee Karlsson

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“The Bad Guys” – John Venzon, ACE

WINNER “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Ken Schretzmann, ACE, Holly Klein

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” – Dean Fleischer-Camp, Nick Paley

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”- James Ryan, ACE

“Turning Red” – Nicholas C. Smith, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” – Amy Foote, Joe Bini, Brian A. Kates, ACE

WINNER “Fire of Love” – Erin Casper, Jocelyne Chaput

“Good Night Oppy” – Helen Kearns, ACE, Rejh Cabrera

“Moonage Daydream” – Brett Morgen

“Navalny” – Langdon Page, Maya Hawke

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL)

“The Andy Warhol Diaries: Collab: Andy & Basquiat”- Steve Ross

WINNER “George Carlin’s American Dream” – Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE

“The Last Movie Stars: Luck is an Art”- Barry Poltermann

“Luci and Desi” – Robert A. Martinez

“Pelosi in the House” – Geof Bartz, ACE

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

“The Conners: Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries” – Brian Schnuckel, ACE

“How I Met Your Father: Timing is Everything” – Susan Federman, ACE

WINNER “The Neighborhood: Welcome to the Art of Negotiation”- Chris Poulos

BEST EDITED SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

“Atlanta: Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.”- Kyle Reiter, ACE, Isaac Hagy, ACE

“Barry: 710N” – Franky Guttman

“Barry: Starting Now” – Ali Greer

WINNER “The Bear: System” – Joanna Naugle

“Only Murders in the Building: I Know Who Did It” – Shelly Westerman, ACE, Payton Koch

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES

WINNER “Andor: One Way Out” – Simon Smith

“Euphoria: Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” – Aaron I. Butler, ACE, Julio Perez IV, ACE

“Euphoria: The Theater and Its Double” – Laura Zempel, Julio Perez IV, ACE, Nikola Boyanov

“Severance: In Perpetuity” – Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Erica Freed Marker, ACE

“Severance: The We We Are” – Geoffrey Richman, ACE

BEST EDITED MOTION PICTURE (NON-THEATRICAL)

“Fire Island” – Brian A. Kates, ACE

“Hocus Pocus 2” – Julia Wong, ACE

“A Jazzman’s Blues” – Maysie Hoy, ACE

“Prey” – Angela M. Catanzaro, A.C.E., Claudia Castello

WINNER “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” – Jamie Kennedy

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES

“Gaslit: “Year of the Rat” – Joe Leonard, ACE

“Obi-Wan Kenobi: Part VI” – Kelley Dixon, ACE, Josh Earl, ACE

“Station Eleven: Unbroken Circle” – Anna Hauger, ACE, David Eisenberg, Yoni Reiss, Anthony McAfee

“The White Lotus: Abduction” – Heather Persons, ACE

WINNER “The White Lotus: Arrivederci” – John M. Valerio ACE

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES

“Deadliest Catch: Sailor’s Delight” – Isaiah Camp, ACE, Joe Mikan, ACE, Alexander Rubinow, ACE

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Hard Racing” – Cassie Bennitt, Matt Rudge, Duncan Moir, Nic Zimmerman, Jack Foxton, Neil Clarkson

WINNER “Vice: Killing for Success & Marcos Returns” – Paula Salhany, Brandon Kiefer, Andrew Pattison, Catherine Lee, Victoria Lesiw

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL

WINNER “A Black Lady Sketch Show: Save My Edges, I’m A Donor!” – Stephanie Filo, ACE, Bradinn French, Taylor Mason, S. Robyn Wilson

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Police Interrogations” – Anthony Miale, ACE, Ryan Barger

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Volodymyr Zelenskyy Special” – Cori Wapnowska, Jon Higgins

BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL)

“Big Mouth: Dadda Dia!” – Felipe Salazar

“Bob’s Burgers: Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner” – Jeremy Reuben, ACE

WINNER “Love, Death & Robots: Bad Travelling” Kirk Baxter, ACE

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING

Adriana Guevara – New York University

WINNER Jazmin Jamias – American Film Institute

Tianze Sun – American Film Institute

