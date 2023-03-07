Adam Driver: Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Was the ‘Best Shooting Experience’

"'Megalopolis' is one of the most exciting things that I’ve ever been a part of," Driver said, adding the epic film is "for everyone."

Adam Driver has nothing but respect for the auteur steering his next film.

Driver collaborates with Francis Ford Coppola on mega-budget epic “Megalopolis,” which has a staggering $120 million-plus price tag from Coppola’s personal finances. Driver stars alongside Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker, Laurence Fishburne, Jon Voight, Talia Shire, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman, and Dustin Hoffman. The film is set in a futuristic New York City, where an architect aims to rebuild the city as a utopia following a devastating disaster.

“‘Megalopolis’ is one of the most exciting things that I’ve ever been a part of, with Francis [Ford Coppola] in particular,” Driver told Paste. “It’s one of the best shooting experiences I’ve had. And the things that he’s made, there’s no frame of reference for it. It’s so unique and inventive and hopefully accessible by everyone. That it’s not so elusive that it’s for a certain audience, it’s for everyone. And he is everything that you hope he will be.”

Driver continued of Coppola, “I know his movies so much more because it’s impossible to not watch them and see him in all of them. He’s so courageous. He made it himself so he would have control over the thing it was. He kept pushing it to be as inventive as it could be.”

The “Marriage Story” actor previously told IndieWire that while there were on-set departures from members of the creative team, production has been going smoothly despite conflicting reports.

“All good here! Not sure what set you’re talking about! I don’t recognize that one! I’ve been on sets that were chaotic and this one is far from it,” Driver said in a statement. “The environment that’s being created by Francis, is one of focus and inspiration. As of now, we’re on schedule, making our days, and honestly, it’s been one of the best shooting experiences I’ve had. Our crew is fast and inventive, our costume department is on point, the actors are incredible and willing, and Francis is one of the most insightful and caring people to work with. I’m very proud to be making this movie with him, and them, and though I haven’t interviewed everyone, I can confidently say that that’s the general attitude on set.”

Director Coppola described “Megalopolis” as a “love story” in an interview with GQ, said, “I know that ‘Megalopolis,’ the more personal I make it, and the more like a dream in me that I do it, the harder it will be to finance. And the longer it will earn money because people will be spending the next 50 years trying to think: What’s really in ‘Megalopolis’? What is he saying? My God, what does that mean when that happens?”

Filmmaker Mike Figgis is currently shooting a behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of “Megalopolis.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.