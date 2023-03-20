Alec Baldwin’s First Movie Released Since the ‘Rust’ Shooting Is in iTunes’ Top 10

Action film "Supercell" also stars the late Anne Heche, who died in August 2022, and is produced by the "Rust" production team.

Alec Baldwin is proving his VOD bankability is not rusty one bit.

Baldwin’s latest film “Supercell” debuted in the top 10 on iTunes, marking the actor’s first movie released since the fatal October 2021 shooting on the “Rust” set. Baldwin is currently facing manslaughter charges in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. “Rust” producer Anjul Nigam and actor Baldwin’s production banner Persona Entertainment is also behind “Supercell,” with Nigam credited as an executive producer.

“Supercell” only grossed under $8,000 in theaters since its March 17 day-and-date release on VOD. Directed by Herbert James Winterstern from a script co-written by Anna Elizabeth James, “Supercell” follows a teenage boy (Daniel Diemer) who tries to save his storm-chasing father’s legacy from a corrupt local tourism business. Baldwin portrays the film’s profit-hungry villain, Zane Rogers.

Late star Anne Heche, “Scream” actor Skeet Ulrich, and Richard Gunn also appear in the film. Production took place in June 2021.

Related Anne Heche, Paul Sorvino, Tom Sizemore, and Charlbi Dean Left Out of In Memoriam at Oscars

'Rust' Will Resume Filming This Spring in Montana Related The 15 Best Vampire Movies Ever Made

The Best Film Sound of 2022

The film costs $14.99 on iTunes and has reached the top 10 on the Apple pay-per-view charts. “Supercell” is financed by Ryan Donnell Smith and Emily Salveson’s Streamline Global, with Ryan Winterstern and Nathan Klingher also producing.

Baldwin is still in production on “Rust,” with the film set to resume filming later this spring in Montana at the Yellowstone Film Ranch. “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” cinematographer Bianca Cline is replacing late Hutchins as the film’s director of photography. “Rust” director Joel Souza, who was also wounded in the on-set shooting, is returning to helm the feature.

“The dedication and passion of the entire ‘Rust’ production team to honor Halyna’s vision has deeply moved us,” the founders of Yellowstone Film Ranch Richard Gray, Carter Boehm, and Colin Davis said in a statement in February 2023. “We’ve learned so much about Halyna as a friend and colleague, the depth of her artistry, and the lasting impact she had on so many. We are honored to play a role in the realization of her vision and to carry forward her inspiring legacy through championing this film.” Hutchins’ widow Matthew Hutchins boarded “Rust” as an executive producer. A documentary is also in the works about Halyna Hutchins’ life.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.