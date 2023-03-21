Anne Hathaway, Pop Queen? She’ll Star with Michaela Coel in David Lowery’s Music Epic for A24

Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX will write and produce original songs for the pop-centric film, with Oscar winner Hathaway playing a fictional musician.

Anne Hathaway is going full rock star.

After winning an Oscar for her musical turn in “Les Misérables,” Hathaway is confirmed to be leading David Lowery’s A24 film “Mother Mary” as a fictional musician. “I May Destroy You” Emmy winner Michaela Coel will play an iconic fashion designer who forges a relationship with Hathaway’s character.

“Green Knight” and “Peter Pan and Wendy” director David Lowery will write and direct the “epic pop melodrama” film, IndieWire has confirmed. “Mother Mary” will feature original songs written and produced by Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX. Daniel Hart composes the original score.

Writer-director Lowery, Toby Halbrooks, and James M. Johnston will produce alongside Jeanie Igoe of Homebird Productions and Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo and Jonathan Saubach of Cologne-based augenschein Filmproduktion. Topic Studios will co-finance the film with A24.

Lowery previously told IndieWire that he almost quit filmmaking before “The Green Knight” in 2021.

“I’m not alone in thinking 2020 was a very existential year, and the deep thoughts that I had over the entire summer were shared by the vast majority of the world’s population. I often found myself thinking, ‘Is what I am doing contributing to the world in any shape or form? And if it isn’t, how can I change that?'” Lowery said. “I had moments where I wondered, ‘Does filmmaking even matter?’ But I ultimately decided that I can’t just quit making movies. And if I’m going to do that, the movies I make better be worthwhile.”

“Mother Mary” is Lowery’s third collaboration between A24 after “The Green Knight” and “A Ghost Story.” A24 will handle the global release of the film. “Mother Mary” will be filmed in Germany, funded by Film- und Medienstiftung NRW and the DFFF.

A24 recently dominated the 2023 Oscars, with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” sweeping the major categories including Best Picture. The studio also has a slew of high-profile projects in the works for 2023, including a secret film from “Waves” director Trey Shults.

“Mother Mary” star Hathaway leads 2023 Sundance film “Eileen” and appears in Neon’s “Mother’s Instinct” opposite Jessica Chastain, which Hathaway called her “hardest role ever.” She also stars in Amazon Studios’ “The Idea of You” later this year.

Coel made history as the first Black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology series. She appeared in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and is set to star in Prime Video series “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” alongside Donald Glover.

“Mother Mary” director Lowery’s “Peter Pan and Wendy” premieres April 28 on Disney+, with the filmmaker telling Collider that the feature was his “favorite” project to date.

“I think, personally speaking, it’s my favorite thing I’ve ever made, which I wasn’t expecting going into it, but it is,” Lowery said. “I’ve never been as in love with a movie as I am with this one. We’ve got a couple of weeks left to go and I just love this movie. It’s the most personal thing I’ve ever made. It is, ironically, the most adult movie I’ve ever made. I went into it thinking that my entryway into this movie was that I’ve got a classic case of Peter Pan syndrome. I don’t want to grow up. Who does? And I thought that was what was going to appeal to me about it, but in making it, in writing it, and now directing it and seeing it come to life, I’ve realized that this is a movie about me letting go of that. Whether that’s good or bad, I haven’t processed yet, but it’s the first movie I’ve made from an adult perspective, if that makes any sense.”

