Arianna Bocco Steps Down as IFC Films President

The latest executive to leave IFC Films is the president who steered the company through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exodus at IFC Films continues. Less than 24 hours after longtime executive John Vanco stepped down from his role at the IFC Center for a programming gig at Netflix, IFC Films president Arianna Bocco has left the company, IndieWire has confirmed.

AMC Networks, which owns IFC Films, plans to conduct an extensive search for Bocco’s replacement. In the interim, leadership duties will be handled by IFC head of acquisitions Scott Shooman.

“IFC Films is a vibrant and vital part of our business and we will continue to acquire, produce and distribute films across our IFC Films, Shudder and RLJE Films ecosystems,” AMC Networks said in a statement provided to IndieWire. “We have full and total confidence in Scott’s ability to run the business as Interim head and know that our film team will not miss a beat as it proceeds forward with a robust slate of releases and acquisitions.”

“I have big news to share,” Bocco shared on her Facebook page. “After much thought, I have stepped down from my post as President of IFC Films to pursue other opportunities. I’m so proud of the IFC Films team I’ve worked with over the last 17 years for what we’ve accomplished and for their hard work, compassion and dedication over many amazing years to doing what we all love — which is supporting great artists and great films. I know the team is in great hands with Scott who will continue to carry on the mission that we have all spent our careers promoting. I’m excited for what comes next!”

News of Bocco’s departure was first reported by Variety.

Bocco’s departure marks the end of an acclaimed 17-year run at the arthouse giant. She joined IFC in 2006, working with the company’s marketing, production, acquisition, and publicity departments before taking the reins as president in 2020. She was credited with helping to steer the company through much of the COVID-19 pandemic, which posed an existential crisis to independent theaters and distributors. She was honored with a Women in Film Award last week for her efforts, as well as an insignia from Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres earlier this month.

The news comes at a volatile moment for AMC Networks, which has struggled to make adjustments to compete in an increasingly hostile streaming entertainment landscape. Former CEO Christina Spade recently stepped down from her position at the head of the company after just three months on the job, and extensive layoffs are widely expected.

