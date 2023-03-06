ASC Awards: ‘Elvis’ Cinematographer Mandy Walker Takes Feature Film

"The Old Man," "Barry," and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" also took home awards at the March 5 ceremony.

“Elvis” director of photography Mandy Walker won Feature Film at the ASC Awards March 5, when the American Society of Cinematographers handed out its honors at the 37th annual awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Walker’s win in the feature film category could prove prescient; 17 out of the last 36 years found the ASC film winner winning the Academy Award. But it’s worth noting that Oscar nominees “Tár” and “All Quiet on the Western Front” were not among the ASC nominees.

In the TV categories, “The Old Man” took awards for Motion Picture, Limited Series, or Pilot Made for Television and Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Commercial, while “Barry” won Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series for its Season 3 finale and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Non-Commercial for its Season 4 finale.

In addition, several honorary awards were handed out. EGOT winner Viola Davis received the Board of Governors Award; two-time Oscar nominees Stephen Goldblatt received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Darius Khondji received the International Award. Five-time Emmy winner Fred Murphy was awarded the Career Achievement in Television trophy, two-time FX Oscar winner Sam Nicholson received the Curtis Clark Technical Award, and Charlie Lieberman received the Presidents Television Award.

See the full list of winners below.

Feature Film

Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC – “Empire of Light” (Searchlight Pictures)

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS – “The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

Darius Khondji, ASC, AFC – “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Netflix)

Claudio Miranda, ASC – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

WINNER Mandy Walker, ASC, ACS – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Spotlight

WINNER Sturla Brandth Grøvlen, DFF – “War Sailor” (DCM Film)

Kate McCullough, ISC – “The Quiet Girl” (Super)

Andrew Wheeler – “God’s Country” (IFC Films)

Documentary

WINNER Ben Bernhard and Riju Das – “All That Breathes” (HBO/HBO Max)

Adam Bricker – Chef’s Table: Pizza ¬– Franco Pepe” (Netflix)

Wolfgang Held, ASC – “This Stolen Country of Mine”

Motion Picture, Limited Series, or Pilot Made for Television

Todd Banhazl, ASC – “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – The Swan” (HBO/HBO Max)

Jeremy Benning, CSC – “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – The Outside” (Netflix)

Anastas Michos, ASC, GSC – “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – The Autopsy” (Netflix)

C. Kim Miles, ASC, CSC, MySC – “Lost Ollie – Bali Hai” (Netflix)

WINNER Sean Porter – “The Old Man – I” (FX)

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Non-Commercial

John Conroy, ASC, ISC -“Westworld” – Années Folles” (HBO/HBO MAX)

Catherine Goldschmidt – “House of the Dragon – The Lord of the Tides” (HBO/HBO MAX)

Alejandro Martinez – “House of the Dragon – The Green Council” (HBO/HBO MAX)

WINNER M. David Mullen, ASC – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?” (Prime Video)

Alex Nepomniaschy, ASC – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Everything is Bellmore” (Prime Video)

Nikolaus Summerer – 1899 – The Calling” (Netflix)

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Commercial

Marshall Adams, ASC – “Better Call Saul – Saul Gone” (AMC)

Jesse M. Feldman – “Interview With the Vampire ¬– Is My Very Nature That of the Devil” (AMC)

Christian “Tico” Herrera, CCR – “Snowfall – Departures” (FX)

WINNER Jules O’Loughlin, ASC, ACS – “The Old Man – IV” (FX)

Jaime Reynoso, AMC – “Snowpiercer – Bound by One Track” (TNT)

Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series

Adam Bricker – “Hacks – The Click” (HBO/HBO MAX)

WINNER Carl Herse – “Barry – Starting Now” (HB0/HBO MAX)

Stephen Murphy BSC, ISC – “Atlanta – New Jazz” (FX)

Ula Pontikos, BSC – “Russian Doll– Matryoshka” (Netflix)

Christian Sprenger, ASC – “Atlanta – Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.” (FX)

