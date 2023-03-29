‘Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens’ Sets April Return: Watch the Teaser

The sitcom returns after Season 2 wrapped in October 2021.

Awkwafina may be heading under the sea for “The Little Mermaid” and fighting Dracula in “Renfield” this spring, but at heart, the BAFTA nominee is still Nora from Queens. Season 3 of the star’s Comedy Central series, aptly titled “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens,” will premiere on April 26. The season comes over a year after the show’s sophomore outing ended in October 2021.

Originally premiering in January 2020, “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens” stars the “Farewell” actor as a fictionalized version of herself, in a family drama set in her home neighborhood of Flushing, Queens. The show follows Nora as she navigates her twenties in New York City, with the support of her tightknit family. BD Wong stars as her father Wally, Lori Tan Chinn as her grandmother, Bowen Yang as her cousin Edmund, and Jennifer Esposito as Wally’s girlfriend Brenda.

Season 3 will focus on Nora as she navigates “themes of identity and success.” In the teaser, she struggles to name a single book when Edmund presses her about her supposed reading habits.

“There aren’t that many books,” Yang says in the teaser.

Aside from the main cast, guest stars for Season 3 of the show include Scott Adsit, Celia Au, Gabo Augustine, Michael Bolton, Ross Butler, Jordan Carlos, Ronny Chieng, Jen D’Angelo, Lea DeLaria, Chrissie Fit, Woody Fu, Janeane Garafalo, Gina Gershon, Judy Gold, Ken Jeong, Adrian Martinez, Frankie Muniz, Jon “Dumbfoundead” Park, Noah Robbins, Jai Rodriguez, and Greta Titelman.

Awkwafina will make her debut as a director on Season 3 of the sitcom, with Bill Benz, Jordan Kim, and Laura Murphy also directing several episodes. The star created the series with Teresa Hsiao, and the two executive produce with Andrew Lutin, Sean Fogel, Peter Principato, and Itay Reiss of Artists First. The series is produced for Comedy Central by MTV Entertainment Studios, with Tara Power serving as executive in charge of production for the studio.

Currently, “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens” is the only scripted live-action original on Comedy Central, after much of the channel’s programming — including “The Other Two” and “South Side” — was moved to HBO Max in 2020. The channel does still air several animated programs like “South Park” and “Digman!,” as well as the flagship variety series “The Daily Show.” Watch the full teaser below.

