Ben Affleck Details Cut Wonder Woman Scene from ‘The Flash’ with Gal Gadot

The Oscar winner shared just enough so the "spoiler DC assassins" won't come after him.

Ben Affleck is revealing the scene that was gone in a flash from the upcoming DC tentpole feature.

Affleck, who reprises the role of Batman for “The Flash” opposite Ezra Miller, confirmed that a sequence involving Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman was cut from the film.

“I don’t want to give spoilers but it was a scene where I get caught — I get saved — by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys,” Affleck said during the “SmartLess” podcast hosted by Sean Hayes, Will Arnett, and Jason Bateman. “She saves me with the lasso of truth. And so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work.”

Affleck added that the “spoiler DC assassins” could be upset at his podcast admission. “The Flash” is rumored to have other Zack Snyder Justice League characters, despite Henry Cavill confirmed to not be returning as Superman in the new DC revamp led by co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. “The Flash” also stars Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, and Michael Keaton as a multiverse alternate to Affleck’s Batman.

Affleck teased his latest turn as Batman as the “best shit” he’s done for the character.

“I finally figured out how to play the guy. I was like, ‘Hold on, I quit. I know I quit. But I got it now!'” Affleck said.

The “Air” director previously told The Hollywood Reporter that he “did finally figure out how to play that character” years after announcing he was done with the role.

“I nailed it in ‘The Flash,’” Affleck said. “For the five minutes I’m there, it’s really great. A lot of it’s just tone. You’ve got to figure out, what’s your version of the person? Who is the guy that fits what you can do? I tried to fit myself into a Batman.”

Meanwhile, the slated third “Wonder Woman” movie has been shelved indefinitely. Director Patty Jenkins addressed the status of the film, saying, “DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now. I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with ‘WW’ to land on [a] negative note.”

