How to Watch the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Billboard Magazine is honoring the women of the music industry with the publication’s annual Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, March 1.

The Billboard Women in Music Awards are held at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles. To attend in person, you can buy tickets to the event at billboardwomeninmusic.com . Ticket prices range from $85 to $275, not including taxes. The show begins at 7:00 p.m. PT, while the red carpet opens at 5:00 p.m. PT.

For those not attending in person, the event will be live-streamed by Billboard and IndieWire’s parent company Penske Media Corporation, via the company’s in-house platform Harmony. Fans can watch the livestream on Billboard and IndieWire, as well as Variety, WWD, The Hollywood Reporter, Soaps, Robb Report, She Knows, Stylecaster, FN, and Vibe. The official pre-show to the event, sponsored by Nationwide, will stream exclusively on Billboard, beginning at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. Watch here:

“Abbott Elementary” creator, star and Emmy-winner Quinta Brunson will host. SZA, the R&B star coming off her acclaimed sophomore album “SOS,” will receive the ceremony’s top honor of Woman of the Year. Additional honorees include Becky G (Impact Award), Doechi (Rising Star), “Unholy” singer Kim Petras (Chartbreaker), Lainey Wilson (Rulebreaker), and KPOP group TWICE (Breakthrough), all of whom are set to perform during the night.

Ivy Queen, Lana Del Rey, Latto, Rosalía, and Sylvia Rhone will additionally take the stage during the ceremony to accept the Icon, Visionary, Powerhouse, Producer of the Year, and Executive of the Year Awards, respectively.

Presenters at the event include Dove Cameron, Sabrina Carpenter, Chloe Bailey, Coi Leray, and Wondagurl. Addison Rae, Adrienne Houghton, Amber Riley, Brandy, Diane Warren, Heidi Klum, Keyisha Cole, Madison Beer, Victoria Monét, and Zara Larsson are also slated to attend.

The Billboard Woman in Music event began in 2007 as a private breakfast and expanded into an award ceremony in 2015. Past Woman of the Year recipients include: Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift (the only two time honoree), Pink, Katy Perry, Fergie, Beyoncé, Ciara, and Reba McEntire.

