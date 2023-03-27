‘Biosphere’ Teaser: Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown Are the Only Men on Earth

Longtime Duplass brothers collaborator Mel Eslyn marks her directorial debut with the IFC Films feature, which launched at TIFF 2022.

Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown have survived the apocalypse. Now what?

The “Safety Not Guaranteed” star and “This Is Us” alum actor play the two last men on Earth who must adapt and evolve to save humanity in Mel Eslyn’s debut feature “Biosphere.” The film premiered at 2022 TIFF and is executive produced by Mark Duplass and Jay Duplass.

Per the official synopsis, Billy (Duplass) and Ray (Brown) are lifelong best friends, brothers from another mother —they also happen to be the last two men on Earth. Their survival is largely due to Ray, a brilliant scientist who designed the custom biosphere they call home, outfitting it with both creature comforts and the necessities to sustain life on a doomed planet. When the population of their fishpond — which supplies essential protein — begins waning, the men find themselves facing an ominous future. But life may yet find a way…

Director Eslyn has been a longtime Duplass collaborator and producer. She produces “Biosphere” alongside Zackary Drucker, Maddie Buis, and Shuli Harel. Eslyn serves as President of Duplass Brothers Productions and previously produced “Outside In,” “Duck Butter,” “Horse Girl,” and “7 Days.” She wrote and directed episodes for HBO’s “Room 104” and helmed docuseries “The Lady and the Dale” and “Cinema Toast.”

Recently, Eslyn produced “Somebody Somewhere,” “The Drop,” “Spin Me Round,” and documentary “Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off.”

Eslyn and lead star Duplass co-wrote “Biosphere” together. The IndieWire review for the indie feature called the film “hilarious and earnest,” serving as a “thought experiment about gender and masculinity and (straight) male relationships in microcosm, tossing two cis Western men in the pressure cooker of environmental collapse, where the social constructs that have ceased to matter still occasionally bubble up to the surface.”

The review continued, “It’s difficult to describe in exactly what ways the movie is smart about its unexpected and at times disturbing (and disturbingly hilarious) plot twist, but the heady ideas and cerebral debates are held together by Brown and Duplass’ incredible chemistry, able to yank uproarious laughs from even the weirdest of plot points. They’re so fun to watch that the movie becomes frustrating only when it keeps going, drawing a fabulist metaphor out for much longer than it can sustain itself.”

“Biosphere” will be released by IFC Films in theaters and on demand nationwide July 7.

Check out the teaser trailer below.

