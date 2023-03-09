Bob Odenkirk Plays Tommy Wiseau in 20th Anniversary ‘The Room’ Remake for Charity

Acting for a Cause backs the remake, which will benefit amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research.

Better call “The Room” fans because Bob Odenkirk is set to take over Tommy Wiseau’s role for a remake.

The “Better Call Saul” star confirmed that a reimagining of Wiseau’s 2003 movie “The Room” will benefit amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, in honor of the film’s 20th anniversary. Odenkirk will play Johnny, the role writer-director Wiseau infamously played in the cult classic.

“This is real. This is true. And let me tell you, I tried my best to SELL every line, as honestly as I could,” Odenkirk tweeted. “And I had a BLAST.”

“The Room” follows San Francisco resident Johnny as he grapples with his fiancée cheating on him with his best friend. A first look at the philanthropic remake showed original cast member Greg Sestero on set.

Brando Crawford, the founder of Acting For a Cause, is slated to direct and star in the film, along with actors Cameron Kasky, Arturo Castro, and Bella Heathcote. Acting for a Cause is also re-composing the original score of the film.

The behind-the-scenes making of “The Room” was previously brought to the big screen with 2017’s “The Disaster Artist,” starring James Franco as Wiseau. Franco won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in the film written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber and adapted from actor Sestero’s memoir “The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside ‘The Room,’ the Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made.”

“It wasn’t that long ago we were outsiders, dying to break into the business,” Weber told IndieWire at the time. “We believed in each other when no one else believed in us, when most of the people around us thought our dream was ridiculous. That’s Tommy and Greg’s story.”

In addition to “The Room” for-charity remake, Odenkirk follows up his “Better Call Saul” finale with AMC series “Lucky Hank,” Paramount+ comedy “Guru Nation,” and the upcoming “Nobody” sequel.

Odenkirk previously shared that he was more than ready to move on from the “challenging” role as titular corrupt attorney Saul in the “Breaking Bad” prequel series. “I always used to scoff and roll my eyes at actors who say, ‘It’s so hard.’ Really? It can’t be,” Odenkirk said in 2022. “[But] the truth is that you use your emotions, and you use your memories, you use your hurt feelings and losses, and you manipulate them, dig into them, dwell on them.”

This is real. This is true. And let me tell you, I tried my best to SELL every line, as honestly as I could…and I had a BLAST https://t.co/v261E1DKnG — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) March 9, 2023

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.