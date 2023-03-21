Brian Cox Introduced the ‘Super Troopers 2’ Team to Edibles: ‘We Discovered He Was a Stoner’

"One day he’s like, 'I love to smoke marijuana! I got high just last night!'" Broken Lizard's Steve Lemme said.

Brian Cox is high on life.

The “Succession” star allegedly gave Broken Lizard, the team behind “Super Troopers,” edibles during the 2018 sequel. Cox played Captain O’Hagan in the cop spoof movies.

“Oh, Coxy. What we tried to do in our early movies was bring someone into the cast that has some gravitas. We were making a $1 million movie and we didn’t have anybody, and Cox came through,” Kevin Heffernan of Broken Lizard told Vulture in an oral history of the first 2001 movie.

Heffernan continued, “At heart, the guy’s a comic. When you watch ‘Succession’ now and all that kind of stuff, you wouldn’t expect that. But he’s a big Jerry Lewis fan, he loves comedies, and he really wanted to do one, so he decided to come slum it with us. Here was a guy who’s a real fucking actor—and he would remind us about that. He did Shakespeare in Moscow! He would tell us that kind of shit. But he grounded us. When we did ‘Super Troopers 2,’ it was a pleasure because we picked right up with him where we left off.”

Steve Lemme of writer-stars Broken Lizard added, “And in ‘Super Troopers 2,’ we discovered he was a stoner. One day he’s like, ‘I love to smoke marijuana! I got high just last night!’ And we were like, ‘What are you smoking?’ and he goes, ‘Dank Sinatra.'”

Collaborator Paul Soter shared, “He was the first one to tell us to get into the edibles business, because he was starting to get into edibles, but he’s diabetic. He loves black licorice, and he kept trying to convince us, ‘If somebody could make a sugarless black licorice edible…’ He didn’t understand that he’s probably the only person on the planet who would want that kind of edible.”

Scottish star Cox told The Sun in 2020 that he did not start using cannabis products until he was 50 years old.

“I was very against it, actually. Then when I was 50, I realized I missed out on what was going on with young people because I was so square, and I was working so hard, I needed something to relax,” the Emmy winner said. “So I discovered the wonderful world of cannabis. It does make the politics easier to bear. It’s a way of dealing with idiocy.”

Cox even advised “Succession” co-star Jeremy Strong to unwind from his Method acting dedication by smoking a joint.

“Strong is talented. He’s fucking gifted. When you’ve got the gift, celebrate the gift,” Cox recently said. “Go back to your trailer and have a hit of marijuana, you know?”

