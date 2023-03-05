‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Win 2023 Cinema Audio Society Awards

TV's winners included "Better Call Saul" and "Only Murders in the Building."

The winners of the 59th Cinema Audio Society Awards were announced March 4 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Oscar nominees “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Batman,” “Elvis,” and “Top Gun: Maverick” were all nominated here as well, with “Top Gun: Maverick” proving the victor.

Other winners included “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Better Call Saul,” and “Only Murders in the Building.”

Hosted by comedian Ben Gleib, the evening also included previously announced honorary awards. Alejandro González Iñárritu accepted CAS’ Filmmaker of the Year honor, while five-time Oscar nominee Peter J. Devlin (“Pearl Harbor,” “Black Panther”) accepted the Career Achievement Award.

See the full list of winners, marked in bold, below.

MOTION PICTURES: LIVE ACTION

WINNER “Top Gun: Maverick”

Production Mixer: Mark Weingarten

Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Burdon

Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Taylor

Scoring Mixer: Al Clay

Scoring Mixer: Stephen Lipson

Foley Mixer: Blake Collins CAS

Related Creating a Sonic Atmosphere That Lets the Dialogue of 'Mrs. Maisel' Hum

'Squid Game,' 'Yellowstone,' and Superheroes Score with Guilds Related Nightmare Film Shoots: The Most Grueling Films Ever Made, from 'Deliverance' to 'Mad Max' to 'Avatar 2'

Oscars 2023: Best Production Design Predictions

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

Production Mixer: Viktor Prášil

Re-Recording Mixer: Lars Ginzel

Re-Recording Mixer: Stefan Korte

Scoring Mixer: Daniel Kresco

ADR Mixer: Jan Meyerdierks

Foley Mixer: Hanse Warns

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

Production Mixer: Julian Howarth CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Christopher Boyes

Re-Recording Mixer: Gary Summers

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges

Scoring Mixer: Simon Rhodes

ADR Mixer: Bill Higley CAS

Foley Mixer: Tavish Grade

“Elvis”

Production Mixer: David Lee

Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Keller CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Wayne Pashley

Scoring Mixer: Geoff Foster

ADR Mixer: Tami Treadwell

Foley Mixer: Amy Barber

“The Batman”

Production Mixer: Stuart Wilson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: William Files CAS

Scoring Mixer: Kirsty Whalley

ADR Mixer: Ryan D. Young

Foley Mixer: Darrin Mann

MOTION PICTURES: ANIMATED

WINNER “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Re-Recording Mixer: Jon Taylor CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Frank Montaño

Scoring Mixer: Peter Cobbin

Foley Mixer: Tavish Grade

“Lightyear”

Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Stephen Urata

Re-Recording Mixer: Ren Klyce

Scoring Mixer: Warren Brown

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”

Re-Recording Mixer: Tim Nielsen

Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Slanec

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

Original Dialogue Mixer: Ken Gombos

Re-Recording Mixer: Julian Slater

Re-Recording Mixer: Greg P. Russell CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

Foley Mixer: Ryan Squires

“Turning Red”

Original Dialogue Mixer: Vince Caro CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Stephen Urata

Re-Recording Mixer: Ren Klyce

Scoring Mixer: Chris Fogel CAS

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

MOTION PICTURES — DOCUMENTARY

WINNER “Moonage Daydream”

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: David Giammarco CAS

ADR Mixer: Jens Rosenlund Petersen

“Good Night Oppy”

Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Mangini

Scoring Mixer: Greg Hayes

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song”

Re-Recording Mixer: Bob Edwards

Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis

“Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues”

Re-Recording Mixer: Leslie Shatz

Scoring Mixer: Louis Schultz

“The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari”

Re-Recording Mixer: Joe Milner

Scoring Mixer: Jacob Johnston

Foley Mixer: Kevin Carvalho

NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES OR LIMITED SERIES

WINNER “Obi-Wan Kenoi” E6 “Part 1”

Production Mixer: Julian Howarth CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild

Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre

Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” E8 “Lionel”

Production Mixer: Amanda Beggs CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Laura Wiest

Re-Recording Mixer: Joe Barnett

Re-Recording Mixer: Jamie Hardt

ADR Mixer: Judah Getz CAS

Foley Mixer: Jacob McNaughton

“Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” E3 “The Autopsy”

Production Mixer: Rob Beal

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Shubat

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Worokiuk

“Moon Knight” E6 “Gods and Monsters”

Production Mixer: Tamás Csaba

Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild

Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis

Scoring Mixer: Scott Michael Smith

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Jack Cucci

“Prey”

Production Mixer: Ron Osiowy

Re-Recording Mixer: Craig Henighan CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Terhune

Re-Recording Mixer: Joel Dougherty

Scoring Mixer: Frank Wolf

ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe CAS

Foley Mixer: Connor Nagy

TELEVISION SERIES: ONE HOUR

WINNER “Better Call Saul” S6: E13 “Saul Gone”

Production Mixer: Phillip W. Palmer CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Larry Benjamin CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine

ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS

Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS

“Ozark” S4:E14 “A Hard Way To Go”

Production Mixer: Akira Fukasawa

Re-Recording Mixer: Larry Benjamin CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine

Scoring Mixer: Phil McGowan CAS

Foley Mixer: Amy Barber

“Severance” S1:E9 “The We We Are”

Production Mixer: Bryan Dembinski

Re-Recording Mixer: Bob Chefalas

Scoring Mixer: Chris Fogel CAS

Foley Mixer: George A. Lara CAS

“Stranger Things” S4:E7 “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

Production Mixer: Michael P. Clark CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Paterson

Re-Recording Mixer: William Files CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Craig Henighan CAS

Scoring Mixer: Hector Carlos Ramirez

ADR Mixer: Jeffery Roy CAS

Foley Mixer: Peter Persaud CAS

“The White Lotus” S2:E1 “Ciao”

Production Mixer: Angelo Bonanni

Re-Recording Mixer: Christian P. Minkler CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Collins CAS

ADR Mixer: Debra R. Winsberg

Foley Mixer: Michael Head

TELEVISION SERIES: HALF HOUR

WINNER “Only Murders in the Building” S2:E5 “The Tell”

Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr. CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Penny Harold CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Andrew Garrett Lange CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan Demoss

ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS

Foley Mixer: Erika Koski

“Barry” S3:E8 “Starting Now”

Production Mixer: Scott Harber CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Teddy Salas

Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Heissinger

Scoring Mixer: David Wingo

ADR Mixer: Howard London CAS

Foley Mixer: Darrin Mann

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” S1:E9 “Whose Show Is This?”

Production Mixer: Marcus Petruska

Re-Recording Mixer: Pete Horner

Re-Recording Mixer: Karol Urban CAS MPSE

Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee CAS

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

“The Bear” S1:E7 “Review”

Production Mixer: Scott D. Smith CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Giammaria

ADR Mixer: Patrick Christensen

Foley Mixer: Ryan Collison

Foley Mixer: Connor Nagy

“What We Do in the Shadows” S4:E7 “Pine Barrens”

Production Mixer: Rob Beal

Re-Recording Mixer: Sam Ejnes CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Marc Fishman CAS

Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS

TELEVISION NONFICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS

WINNER”Formula 1: Drive to Survive” S4:E9 “Gloves Are Off”

Re-Recording Mixer: Nick Fry

Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Speed

“Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name”

Production Mixer: Danny Kortchmar

Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo CAS

“George Carlin’s American Dream E1 Part 1”

Production Mixer: Paul Graff CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Earl Martin

Re-Recording Mixer: Jason Gaya CAS

“Lucy and Desi”

Production Mixer: Sabi Tulok

Re-Recording Mixer: Patrick Spain CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: John W. Rampey

Scoring Mixer: Scott Sheppard

“Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return”

Production Mixer: Richard Hays

Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre

Scoring Mixer: Scott Michael Smith

STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD FINALISTS

WINNER Timo Nelson

Chelsea Rae Adams

Colette Grob

María Clara Calle Jiménez

Sophia L. White

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.