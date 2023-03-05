‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Win 2023 Cinema Audio Society Awards

The winners of the 59th Cinema Audio Society Awards were announced March 4 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Oscar nominees “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Batman,” “Elvis,” and “Top Gun: Maverick” were all nominated here as well, with “Top Gun: Maverick” proving the victor.
Other winners included “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Better Call Saul,” and “Only Murders in the Building.”
Hosted by comedian Ben Gleib, the evening also included previously announced honorary awards. Alejandro González Iñárritu accepted CAS’ Filmmaker of the Year honor, while five-time Oscar nominee Peter J. Devlin (“Pearl Harbor,” “Black Panther”) accepted the Career Achievement Award.
See the full list of winners, marked in bold, below.
MOTION PICTURES: LIVE ACTION
WINNER “Top Gun: Maverick”
Production Mixer: Mark Weingarten
Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Burdon
Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Taylor
Scoring Mixer: Al Clay
Scoring Mixer: Stephen Lipson
Foley Mixer: Blake Collins CAS
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
Production Mixer: Viktor Prášil
Re-Recording Mixer: Lars Ginzel
Re-Recording Mixer: Stefan Korte
Scoring Mixer: Daniel Kresco
ADR Mixer: Jan Meyerdierks
Foley Mixer: Hanse Warns
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
Production Mixer: Julian Howarth CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Christopher Boyes
Re-Recording Mixer: Gary Summers
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges
Scoring Mixer: Simon Rhodes
ADR Mixer: Bill Higley CAS
Foley Mixer: Tavish Grade
“Elvis”
Production Mixer: David Lee
Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Keller CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Wayne Pashley
Scoring Mixer: Geoff Foster
ADR Mixer: Tami Treadwell
Foley Mixer: Amy Barber
“The Batman”
Production Mixer: Stuart Wilson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: William Files CAS
Scoring Mixer: Kirsty Whalley
ADR Mixer: Ryan D. Young
Foley Mixer: Darrin Mann
MOTION PICTURES: ANIMATED
WINNER “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
Re-Recording Mixer: Jon Taylor CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Frank Montaño
Scoring Mixer: Peter Cobbin
Foley Mixer: Tavish Grade
“Lightyear”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Stephen Urata
Re-Recording Mixer: Ren Klyce
Scoring Mixer: Warren Brown
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis
“Minions: The Rise of Gru”
Re-Recording Mixer: Tim Nielsen
Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Slanec
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
Foley Mixer: Jason Butler
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Ken Gombos
Re-Recording Mixer: Julian Slater
Re-Recording Mixer: Greg P. Russell CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
Foley Mixer: Ryan Squires
“Turning Red”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Vince Caro CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Stephen Urata
Re-Recording Mixer: Ren Klyce
Scoring Mixer: Chris Fogel CAS
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis
MOTION PICTURES — DOCUMENTARY
WINNER “Moonage Daydream”
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: David Giammarco CAS
ADR Mixer: Jens Rosenlund Petersen
“Good Night Oppy”
Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Mangini
Scoring Mixer: Greg Hayes
“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song”
Re-Recording Mixer: Bob Edwards
Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis
“Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues”
Re-Recording Mixer: Leslie Shatz
Scoring Mixer: Louis Schultz
“The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari”
Re-Recording Mixer: Joe Milner
Scoring Mixer: Jacob Johnston
Foley Mixer: Kevin Carvalho
NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES OR LIMITED SERIES
WINNER “Obi-Wan Kenoi” E6 “Part 1”
Production Mixer: Julian Howarth CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild
Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre
Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Jason Butler
“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” E8 “Lionel”
Production Mixer: Amanda Beggs CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Laura Wiest
Re-Recording Mixer: Joe Barnett
Re-Recording Mixer: Jamie Hardt
ADR Mixer: Judah Getz CAS
Foley Mixer: Jacob McNaughton
“Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” E3 “The Autopsy”
Production Mixer: Rob Beal
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Shubat
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Worokiuk
“Moon Knight” E6 “Gods and Monsters”
Production Mixer: Tamás Csaba
Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild
Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis
Scoring Mixer: Scott Michael Smith
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Jack Cucci
“Prey”
Production Mixer: Ron Osiowy
Re-Recording Mixer: Craig Henighan CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Terhune
Re-Recording Mixer: Joel Dougherty
Scoring Mixer: Frank Wolf
ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe CAS
Foley Mixer: Connor Nagy
TELEVISION SERIES: ONE HOUR
WINNER “Better Call Saul” S6: E13 “Saul Gone”
Production Mixer: Phillip W. Palmer CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Larry Benjamin CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine
ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS
Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS
“Ozark” S4:E14 “A Hard Way To Go”
Production Mixer: Akira Fukasawa
Re-Recording Mixer: Larry Benjamin CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine
Scoring Mixer: Phil McGowan CAS
Foley Mixer: Amy Barber
“Severance” S1:E9 “The We We Are”
Production Mixer: Bryan Dembinski
Re-Recording Mixer: Bob Chefalas
Scoring Mixer: Chris Fogel CAS
Foley Mixer: George A. Lara CAS
“Stranger Things” S4:E7 “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”
Production Mixer: Michael P. Clark CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Paterson
Re-Recording Mixer: William Files CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Craig Henighan CAS
Scoring Mixer: Hector Carlos Ramirez
ADR Mixer: Jeffery Roy CAS
Foley Mixer: Peter Persaud CAS
“The White Lotus” S2:E1 “Ciao”
Production Mixer: Angelo Bonanni
Re-Recording Mixer: Christian P. Minkler CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Collins CAS
ADR Mixer: Debra R. Winsberg
Foley Mixer: Michael Head
TELEVISION SERIES: HALF HOUR
WINNER “Only Murders in the Building” S2:E5 “The Tell”
Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr. CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Penny Harold CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Andrew Garrett Lange CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alan Demoss
ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS
Foley Mixer: Erika Koski
“Barry” S3:E8 “Starting Now”
Production Mixer: Scott Harber CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Teddy Salas
Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Heissinger
Scoring Mixer: David Wingo
ADR Mixer: Howard London CAS
Foley Mixer: Darrin Mann
“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” S1:E9 “Whose Show Is This?”
Production Mixer: Marcus Petruska
Re-Recording Mixer: Pete Horner
Re-Recording Mixer: Karol Urban CAS MPSE
Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee CAS
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Jason Butler
“The Bear” S1:E7 “Review”
Production Mixer: Scott D. Smith CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Giammaria
ADR Mixer: Patrick Christensen
Foley Mixer: Ryan Collison
Foley Mixer: Connor Nagy
“What We Do in the Shadows” S4:E7 “Pine Barrens”
Production Mixer: Rob Beal
Re-Recording Mixer: Sam Ejnes CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Marc Fishman CAS
Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS
TELEVISION NONFICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS
WINNER”Formula 1: Drive to Survive” S4:E9 “Gloves Are Off”
Re-Recording Mixer: Nick Fry
Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Speed
“Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name”
Production Mixer: Danny Kortchmar
Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo CAS
“George Carlin’s American Dream E1 Part 1”
Production Mixer: Paul Graff CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Earl Martin
Re-Recording Mixer: Jason Gaya CAS
“Lucy and Desi”
Production Mixer: Sabi Tulok
Re-Recording Mixer: Patrick Spain CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: John W. Rampey
Scoring Mixer: Scott Sheppard
“Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return”
Production Mixer: Richard Hays
Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre
Scoring Mixer: Scott Michael Smith
STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD FINALISTS
WINNER Timo Nelson
Chelsea Rae Adams
Colette Grob
María Clara Calle Jiménez
Sophia L. White
