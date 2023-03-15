Chris Hemsworth Teases Cate Blanchett for Her Disneyland Reunion with ‘Thor’ Siblings

Former co-star Hemsworth is "still mad" about Blanchett's Hela destroying his hammer Mjolnir.

Cate Blanchett is returning to her Marvel roots.

The “TÁR” Best Actress nominee was seen posing alongside cosplaying Disneyland characters Loki and Thor. Blanchett previously starred in 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok” as the duo’s half-sister Hela.

Co-star Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, shared on Twitter, “What a nice reunion…still mad at Mjolnir though” with a laughing-crying face emoji. During “Ragnarok,” Blanchett’s character Hela destroyed Thor’s signature hammer Mjolnir. The weapon briefly returned in “Avengers: Endgame” as part of a multiverse moment.

Blanchett addressed being deemed Marvel’s first female villain at the time of the film’s release, telling Collider that she didn’t feel “pressure” in the role.

“You only feel pressure if you think this is the only shot that women will have, which is ridiculous,” the Oscar winner said. “I mean, there’s a huge female fan base and having a daughter myself, you want them to be able to identify with [the villains] as well as the heroes…I was super excited because, like with any film, whether it’s an action film or a small indie drama, it depends on who’s looking down the lens and when it’s Taika [Waititi] – that for me was a really exciting thing.”

Waititi previously told IndieWire’s Eric Kohn that Blanchett signed on to the role for her children.

“She was very into doing something that would make her kids think she’s cool,” the writer-director said. “I would also do stuff for that reason.”

Hemsworth aka Thor himself revealed that after four standalone films and over 10 years as the God of Thunder, he may be bowing out of the role.

“I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that,” Hemsworth told Vanity Fair. “I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans.”

He added, “You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don’t know — am I at that stage? Who knows?”

Hemsworth noted that he is “completely open” to another “Thor” film if “there is something unique and fresh and unexpected to do with the character and the world,” much like Taika Waititi’s installments. “I’ve always loved the experience. I’ve been very thankful I’ve been able to do something different each time,” Hemsworth said.

