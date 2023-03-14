Cheryl Hines Shares ‘Lucky’ Behind-the-Scenes Photo with Susie Essman on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 12

"I'm one lucky lady," Hines wrote alongside her carpool buddy and co-star Essman.

It’s looking prettay, prettay, prettay good for “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 12.

Actress Cheryl Hines shared a behind-the-scenes photo alongside co-star Susie Essman to mark production on the hit HBO meta sketch series. “Off to work,” Hines captioned. “Carpooling with Susie. I’m one lucky lady. S12.”

HBO confirmed the renewal of Larry David’s Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning meta comedy series for a 12th season set to be released later this year. After debuting on HBO in 2001 and completing 110 episodes to date, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” stars “Seinfeld” co-creator David as an over-the-top version of himself in a tongue-in-cheek (and merciless) depiction of his fictionalized life.

Along with Hines, who plays David’s ex-wife, and Essman, the core cast includes Jeff Garlin, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn, and Ted Danson as series regulars. Oscar winner Troy Kotsur (“CODA”) was announced in a guest role for a one-episode stint as a member of David’s golf club.

“Playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honor of my life,” series creator and lead star David said in the announcement of the upcoming season. “In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there’s more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles, and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home. I’ve also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature.”

David joked, “I only pray that I can do him justice.”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” writer/producer/director Jeff Schaffer recently told IndieWire that every season of “Curb” feels like the “final season” of the series.

“I finally figured out why: It’s because when Larry does a season, he puts every idea that he really likes into that season. So at the end of the season, there’s this hole — there aren’t any ideas that he really likes — so how could he possibly do another season?” Schaffer shared. “He’s the only person on the planet who doesn’t think he’s going to come up with more good ideas.”

Yet Schaffer added, “There’s an open spigot on bad behavior [on L.A.’s] west side. We’ve just got to get our cup in there.”

