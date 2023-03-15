Christina Ricci Alleges a Production ‘Threatened to Sue’ Her Over a Sex Scene

"Someone threatened to sue me once because I didn't want to do this sex scene in a certain way," Ricci said.

Christina Ricci is detailing just how far Hollywood has come in recent years.

The “Yellowjackets” star revealed that she was once “threatened” by a production over not being willing to do a sex scene in a certain way. The two-time Emmy-nominated actress applauded the industry for changing over the years, especially when it comes to working with her young co-stars on hit series “Yellowjackets.”

“It’s really great. Us older ladies talk about it all the time,” Ricci said during “The View” (via Entertainment Weekly), seeming to reference core co-stars Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, and Melanie Lynskey. “It’s amazing to see that they don’t necessarily have to go through the things we had to go through. They’re able to say, ‘I don’t want to do this sex scene,’ ‘I’m not going to be naked.’ They can set boundaries for themselves that we were never allowed to do.”

Ricci added, “Someone threatened to sue me once because I didn’t want to do this sex scene in a certain way. It’s really changed and it’s great to see.”

The “Casper” child star and “Buffalo 66” actress reflected on the rise of intimacy coordinators in a Variety Actors on Actors roundtable with Sydney Sweeney in 2022.

“With the conversations that were had on our set about intimacy and people’s comfort, it was the first time I realized that things have really changed, and women are now allowed to say, ‘I’m not comfortable,’” the “Wednesday” actress said. “I mean, I remember once on a movie saying I wasn’t comfortable with something and they threatened to sue me if I didn’t do it. That would never happen now. I didn’t do it anyway. And they didn’t sue me.”

As for nudity nowadays following her full-frontal scene in “Z: The Beginning of Everything,” which she also produced, Ricci said, “The thing that made me more uncomfortable was other people being uncomfortable with me being naked. So what I did, and you probably wouldn’t be allowed to do this now — I just stayed naked. I was like, ‘Don’t make me feel weird, like I’m the person who has to be ashamed.’…I haven’t done a sex scene in a couple years. I’m at that age where they don’t ask you to do them so much anymore. I mean, I don’t really enjoy them.”

