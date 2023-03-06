‘Citadel’ Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden Are Trapped in Déjà Vu for the Russos

Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville also star in the Prime Video series directed by David Weil.

You need to remember the past to save the future, even if it means destroying all that you know.

The trailer for Prime Video’s “Citadel” draws Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden into a deadly game of discovering why their shared déjà vu comes with a dangerous premonition that all is not what it seems. “Citadel” is a spy-action thriller series produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO banner, with David Weil (“Hunters”) serving as showrunner.

Per the official synopsis, eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency — tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people — was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

“Who you were was a myth,” Tucci as Bernard says in the trailer. “Who you were was Citadel.”

Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller, and Caoilinn Springall also star.

“Citadel” is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer. Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as executive producers.

“Citadel” marks the debut of a landmark global franchise, per Prime Video. Its subsequent franchise series will take place around the world with interconnected spy stories. Each “Citadel” series is locally created, produced, and filmed in-region, and stars top talent, forming a distinct global franchise. Series are already underway in Italy and India, respectively, starring Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

“Citadel” premieres April 28 on Amazon Prime Video.

Check out the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.