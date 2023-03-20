‘Everything Everywhere’s’ The Daniels Will Direct At Least One Ep of ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ for Disney+

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert will direct at least one episode of the series, which stars Jude Law.

The Daniels are already in the universe where they’re Oscar winners – now they’re journeying to the “Star Wars” galaxy. The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” filmmakers have directed at least one episode of the upcoming “Star Wars” Disney+ series “Skeleton Crew,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The news comes after the series, which began production in September, reportedly wrapped filming in late January. The show, which was developed by “Spider-Man: No Way Home” director Jon Watts and Christopher Ford for Disney+, has kept details about its production tightly under wraps; the only cast member announced so far is Jude Law, and no other directors or writers on the show have been disclosed.

IndieWire has reached out to Lucasfilm, which said there was “no additional info to share at this point.”

It’s unclear how many episodes of “Skeleton Crew” the Daniels — or Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — have directed from the show. Entering the “Star Wars” universe represents the first major leap into franchise work from the duo, who rose to fame off of the independent films “Swiss Army Man” in 2016 and last year’s “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” The two previously spoke about being offered to work on another Disney+ series, “Loki” from Marvel Studios, but turned it down to work on “Everything Everywhere.”

A premiere of last year’s SXSW Film Festival, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” was a major commercial success for A24, becoming the first film from the production company to gross over $100 million worldwide. The Daniels picked up Best Director and Best Oirginal Screenplay wins for the Daniels, along with the Best Picture statuette and wins for lead actress Michelle Yeoh, supporting actor Ke Huy Quan, supporting actress Jamie Lee Curtis, and editor Paul Rogers.

According to the logline, “Skeleton Crew” will focus on a group of kids lost in the “Star Wars” galaxy looking for a way home. Set after “Return of the Jedi,” the show is executive produced by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, who have spearheaded the modern era of “Star Wars” TV through their work on “The Mandalorian.”

Additional “Star Wars” TV shows currently in production or development include “Ahsoka” starring Rosario Dawson, and “The Acolyte,” which features Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae. “The Mandalorian” starring Pedro Pascal is currently in its third season on Disney+, with the season finale expected for April 19.

The Daniels are repped by Mosaic and Yorn Levine.

One Take News was the first to report on the Daniels’ involvement on “Skeleton Crew.”

