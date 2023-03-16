Demi Lovato to Make Directorial Debut with Child Stardom Documentary for Hulu

The singer previously starred in her own 2021 docuseries "Dancing with the Devil."

Demi Lovato has already been the subject of a painfully honest documentary; now, the musician is going behind the camera to direct a new one.

Currently under the working title of “Child Star,” the film is co-directed by Lovato and Nicola Marsh, best known for her work on the Netflix docuseries “Song Exploder,” and represents Lovato’s debut project as a director. The film has already begun production, and is expected to release exclusively on Hulu sometime next year.

According to Hulu’s logline, the documentary focuses on the highs and lows of child stardom, looking at how the spotlight and fame affects their futures. Lovato will share her own experiences as a teen Disney Channel star in the feature, and the film will also feature interviews with other child stars, though other participants are currently being kept under wraps.

“There is no better film or topic for my directorial debut than this story, which is close to home,” Lovato said in a statement. “Our project sheds light on important messages about growing up in the public eye, learning to protect our boundaries, and becoming active advocates of our own destinies. I’m humbled to be able to learn from the individuals who have lived the unique experience of child stardom and share their stories in our film.”

Lovato’s directorial debut will come three years after the star was profiled in the 2021 documentary series “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil,” which opened the SXSW Festival in March 2021 and premiered on YouTube later that month. Directed by Michael D. Ratner, the four-part series focused on Lovato opening up about a near fatal overdose she suffered in 2018, and received positive reviews out of SXSW.

Ratner is on board Lovato’s directorial debut as a producer via his company OBB Pictures. The series is a joint product of OBB, Lovato’s DLG, and Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, all of which also produced “Dancing With the Devil.” Kfir Goldberg and Miranda Sherman also produce for OBB, and executive producers include Braun, Lovato, Scott Manson, Scott Ratner, Jennifer McDaniels, and James Shin.

“With this film we’re setting out to tell a story that is as timely as ever given our evermore connected world and lack of privacy. This story has a deeply rooted shared nostalgia, and is as thought-provoking as it is entertaining,” Ratner said in a statement. “Demi and the talented individuals taking part in this documentary have decided to share their stories authentically, and I’m thrilled to work alongside Demi, Nicola, and the teams at SB Films and Hulu, in bringing their stories to screen.”

Lovato is repped by SB Projects, UTA and CCGG Law. Ratner and OBB Media are repped by CAA and Barnes Morris Klein & Yorn. Marsh is repped by WME.

