Donald Glover’s Awkward Hook-Up Inspired Cringe ‘Swarm’ NSFW Scene

Series co-creator Janine Nabers credited Glover's "weird" former sexual encounter with a sequence in the pilot episode.

Let the Internet become abuzz with Donald Glover honey thirst traps, since “Swarm” directly calls back to Glover’s IRL sex life.

Glover’s “Swarm” co-creator Janine Nabers admitted that the Prime Video thriller series used a particular sequence calling back to Glover’s own former sexual encounter. The pilot episode of “Swarm” involves lead character Dre (Dominique Fishback) finding her one night stand (Rory Culkin) nakedly offering her a post-coital strawberry with the glass bowl held directly against his flaccid penis.

“Donald told this very funny story about a girl who he really liked, and how after they hooked, he was standing there with a bowl of cherries, just being like, ‘Hey,'” Nabers told Insider of Glover. “She was like, so not into it, because it’s so weird to hook up with a guy that you barely know and then wake up with him holding a bowl of cherries.”

Nabers continued, “I was like, ‘I’m stealing that. And he was like, ‘All right.’ So I just ran with it.”

Nabers recently said during the 2023 SXSW that she was inspired by a fan who was rumored to have committed suicide in April 2016 due to the allegation that Jay-Z was cheating on Beyoncé.

“I was on a text thread with some of my Houstonian friends, and for two days we thought this was a real event — until it was dispelled later on Black Twitter,” Nabers said. “So when Donald [Glover] pitched this idea about a Black woman who’s obsessed with a pop star, I said ‘I know what the pilot is’ and ran with it.”

When asked if a “pop star who shall not be named” watched “Swarm” yet, Nabers replied “Of course,” with Beyoncé believed to be the A-lister.

“Every episode deals with real news stories, real events, or Internet rumors that have happened, and we have put our wonderful women in the center of those stories,” Nabers said, adding that Glover referenced a tweet in the pitch that asked, “Why does every Black woman on TV have to be a therapist or a funny best friend or someone looking for love or a teacher? We can be crazy. We can be serial killers, too. And the rest is ‘Swarm.'”

