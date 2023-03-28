‘Elemental’ Trailer: Pixar Goes Back to Its Roots with Adorable Animated Romance

Peter Sohn directs the "Inside Out"-esque feature about overcoming differences, opening June 16 and screening in 3D.

It’s all elemental when Disney’s Pixar releases another classic feature.

“Elemental” is an upcoming animated ensemble comedy where characters are made out of the earth’s elements like air, fire, water, and dirt. A woman made of fire (Leah Lewis) and a man made of water (Mamoudou Athie) find out that their differences aren’t so different after all, despite not being able to touch.

Disney and Pixar’s latest is an original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember (Lewis), a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade (Athie) challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

The voice cast also includes Ronnie del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Catherine O’Hara, Mason Wertheimer, and Joe Pera.

Peter Sohn directs from a script by John Hoberg, Kat Likkel, and Brenda Hsueh, with a story by Sohn, Hoberg, Likkel, and Hsueh. Pete Docter (“Up,” “Inside Out,” “Soul”) executive produces, with Denise Ream (“Cars 2”) producing.

Peter Sohn had three personal ideas driving “Elemental”: His parents’ immigrant story of struggle and sacrifice as Koreans coming to New York, his own mixed marriage to a non-Korean woman, and his overarching fascination with the primary elements of air, water, earth, and fire. “Culture clashes and opposites attracting was my North Star,” he said at Pixar’s sneak peek of 30 minutes on Monday.

“Elemental” marks the 27th feature film from Pixar animation. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman.

Sohn has worked at Pixar since 2003 when he was a story and production artist for “Finding Nemo.” After working as an animator for “The Incredibles,” “Ratatouille,” “Wall-E,” and “Up,” Sohn was promoted to Pixar’s senior creative team in 2013, and made his directorial debut with 2015’s “The Good Dinosaur,” which was produced by “Elemental” producer Ream.

“Elemental” will be the first original Pixar film to receive a theatrical release since 2020’s “Onward,” after Disney chose to release “Soul,” “Luca,” and this year’s “Turning Red” exclusively on Disney+.

“Elemental” premieres June 16 in theaters. The film will screen in 3D alongside the new Pixar short “Carl’s Date.”

Check out the trailer below.

Additional reporting by Bill Desowitz.

