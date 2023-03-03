Ethan Hawke Next Move? As a Featured Guest on Fall Out Boy’s New Album

The beloved actor will guest on "The Pink Seashell" off the pop-punk group's March 24 album "So Much (For) Stardust."

Turns out Maya isn’t the only musician in the Hawke/Thurman family. Ethan Hawke is making his debut as a music artist this month in an unexpected place: iconic pop-punk band Fall Out Boy’s upcoming eighth studio album, “So Much (for) Stardust.”

The news was announced by the “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” and “This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race” band on Friday, via a Twitter post revealing the full tracklist of their upcoming record. Hawke is listed as a featured guest on the song “The Pink Seashell,” and the only guest on the 13-track album. Fall Out Boy — which consists of Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Andy Hurley, and the on-hiatus Joe Trohman — has promoted the album with two singles, “Love from the Other Side” and “Heartbreak Feels So Good,” released in January.

Although best known for his work as an actor on acclaimed films like the “Before” trilogy and “First Reformed,” Hawke has made many other artistic ventures over the course of his career, including as a director on last year’s acclaimed Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward docuseries “The Last Movie Stars” and other feature documentaries, and as a published author of two novels. Hawke also has some experience with music on screen with the 2015 Chet Baker biopic “Born to Be Blue,” where he did his own singing and took trumpet lessons for the role.

Outside his burgeoning music career, Hawke will next be seen in Pedro Almodóvar’s upcoming short film “Strange Way of Life” with Pedro Pascal and “Elite” star Manu Rios; that highly anticipated gay cowboy Western is expected to make its world premiere in May at the Cannes Film Festival. He’s also starring in Sam Esmail’s adaptation of bestselling novel “Leave the World Behind” for Netflix this December opposite Mahershala Ali and Julia Roberts, and will direct, write, and produce Flannery O’Connor biopic “Wildcat,” starring his daughter Maya Hawke.

“So Much (For) Stardust” releases March 24 from Fueled By Ramen and DCD2. Check out the full tracklist for the album below.

all those seashells add up 🐚🫧 So Much (For) Stardust drops March 24th https://t.co/9K598PJwFL pic.twitter.com/B9UbpL4CTJ — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) March 3, 2023

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.