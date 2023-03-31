Michelle Rodriguez and Charlize Theron Filmed ‘Fast X’ Fight Sequence with No Director: ‘We Nailed It’

"Bro, like, hands down, drop mic," Rodriguez said of production continuing immediately following longtime "Fast and Furious" franchise director Justin Lin's departure.

Michelle Rodriguez and Charlize Theron wanted to keep filming “Fast X” fast and furious despite a mid-production director switch.

Rodriguez revealed that she collaborated with fellow franchise staple Theron on their climatic fight sequence during the transition period after longtime “Fast and Furious” helmer Justin Lin departed the film amid a rumored disagreement with lead star Vin Diesel. The battle is heavily teased in the trailer.

“Can I just tell you — no pun intended, but Charlize is a monster,” Rodriguez told Vanity Fair. “We shot our [‘Fast X’] fight sequence with no director. Bro, like, hands down, drop mic, we nailed it. We were there, we don’t need [a director], let’s do this.”

Lin directed five out of the 10 “Fast and Furious” films but left “Fast X” production days into filming due to creative differences in April 2022. Lin later announced his next project, biographic indie film “The Last Days of John Allen Chau,” in February 2023.

“Now You See Me” director Louis Leterrier took over “Fast X” after a week of production with no director at the helm. Rodriguez alleged that is when the fight sequence alongside Theron was filmed, using a “second unit director” instead of a principal.

“We kept that train running until Louie came in and took over,” Rodriguez said. “And [Charlize] is a consummate professional, sharp elbows, her work ethic is beyond.”

“Lupin” helmer Leterrier rewrote the third act of “Fast X” while in transit to set. Leterrier was given four days after receiving the offer to come aboard.

Rodriguez teased of the “Fast X” conclusion, which marks the first half of the franchise finale, as a possibility for fans to feel “cheated” going into the final installment.

“It is not really an ending, but it’s also like, ‘You can’t do this to us. We’re your die-hard fans, you can’t do this to us!’” the “Avatar” star said. “You’re going to feel so cheated in a way, but then so gratified and excited about what’s to come. I can’t divulge more than that, but get ready for a shocker. After 23 years of shooting these things, it’s really tough at this stage to shock me, and they got me good.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.