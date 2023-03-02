‘Fire of Love’ Is Getting Adapted Into a Narrative Feature

Searchlight is nearing a deal to turn the volcano love story into a narrative romance film.

The most romantic documentary of all time may be getting the full-fledged romance movie treatment. Searchlight Pictures is making a deal to remake “Fire of Love,” Sara Dosa’s Oscar-nominated doc about French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft, into a narrative feature film, IndieWire has confirmed.

Dosa’s original film, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, tells the story of the Kraffts’ two romances: with each other and with volcanoes. Narrated by filmmaker Miranda July, the film uses archival footage videotaped by the two scientists during their research to recount their lives, which ended tragically in a volcanic eruption in 1991.

No director or screenwriter is attached to the narrative remake of the documentary, but Dosa and the documentary’s producer Shane Boris are both on board the project as producers. Huntin Lane productions will develop the film and produce, while Searchlight will finance and distribute. Ina Fichman, who produced the original documentary, executive produces with Josh Braun and Ben Braun from Submarine Deluxe and Greg Boustead and Jessica Harrop from Sandbox Films.

“Fire of Love” received immediate critical acclaim when it premiered at Sundance, winning a Jury Prize. National Geographic acquired the film and Neon released it in theaters, where it grossed $1.1 million domestically, last July. Dosas received a DGA Award for best Documentary, and “Fire of Love” has also been nominated at the PGAs and BAFTAs for Best Documentary. The film is currently one of the five contenders for Best Documentary at the Oscars, along with “Navalny,” “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” “All That Breathes,” and “A House Made of Splinters.”

In an interview with IndieWire Editor-at-Large Anne Thompson, Dosa spoke about the intense process of making the original documentary, which involved going through thousands of hours of footage and commissioning Air musician Nicolas Godin to compose the score in order to capture the Krafft’s love story.

“We had this guiding idea that getting close to what you love gives you more understanding, even though you can never understand, and that’s what helps give us a meaningful life and a meaningful death,” Dosa told IndieWire. “And the narrator was a guide for us and a way the audience could could enter into Maurice and Katia’s story in a personal way, so that they were also a part of the love story.”

The original “Fire of Love” documentary is currently available to stream on Hulu and Disney+

Deadline was the first to report the news of a narrative “Fire of Love” remake.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.