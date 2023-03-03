‘Florida Man’ Teaser: Edgar Ramírez Dives into the Sunshine State’s Seedy Underbelly

Ramírez stars in the series executive produced by Jason Bateman, set to premiere April 13.

Florida is a state that’s constantly the butt of the joke, but it’s also been the inspiration for plenty of great TV: “Miami Vice!” “On Becoming a God in Central Florida!” All the Jacksonville jokes in “The Good Place!” Now, Netflix is hopefully adding to that canon with “Florida Man,” a new thriller show set to premiere April 13. In addition to announcing the date, the streamer also released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming limited series.

Per Netflix’s logline, the thriller stars Edgar Ramírez (“Carlos,” “Joy”) as struggling ex-cop Mike Valentine, who’s forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philadelphia mobster’s runaway girlfriend. The seemingly simple task spirals into a larger journey “into buried family secrets, and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong.” Abbey Lee stars as the mobster girlfriend Delly West, and additional cast members include Otmara Marrero, Lex Scott Davis, Emory Cohen, Clark Gregg, Isaiah Johnson, Paul Schneider, and Lauren Buglioli.

“Florida Man” is created by Donald Todd, best known for his work as a writer and executive producer on NBC family drama “This Is Us.” In an interview with Netflix’s in-house editorial website Tudum, Todd explained how his background growing up in Florida inspired the show, and explained the logic behind naming the show “Florida Man.”

“As I grew up, I never stopped thinking about why Florida is Florida,” he said. “Florida is a thin layer of porous crust on top of a hundred feet of water, and it’s maybe a few feet above sea level… it might all sink. So when you feel that everything is temporary, you take what you can when you can get it. A ‘Florida Man’ is someone who’s proudly independent and doesn’t live by your code, which means he doesn’t live by any code.”

“Florida Man” comes to Netflix from Aggregate Films, Jason Bateman’s production banner that was also responsible for the actor’s hit series “Ozark.” Aggregate also recently produced the rom-com “Your Place or Mine” for Netflix, and has the shows “Lessons in Chemistry” and “Based on a True Story” coming up at Apple TV+ and Peacock. Bateman executive produces “Florida Man” with Michael Costigan.

All seven episodes of “Florida Man” launch April 13. Watch the teaser for “Florida Man” below.

