Freddie Prinze Jr. Has Serious ‘Regret’ About ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movies: ‘The Studio Was Not Honest with Me’

Don't expect Prinze to play Fred in another "Scooby-Doo" movie any time soon.

Freddie Prinze Jr. wants you to know that he’s still mad about the live action “Scooby-Doo” movies.

The actor memorably played Fred in the 2002 film “Scooby-Doo” and its 2004 sequel “Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed.” While the two films have ascended to cult status in recent years, several members of the cast and crew have been vocal about their negative experiences with studio interference on the films.

Prinze added his name to the chorus of detractors in a recent interview with TooFab, explaining that what he perceived as dishonesty from Warner Bros. executives ruined the experience for him.

“There was too much bait-and-switch on the first one – the studio was not honest with me in any way, shape or form,” Prinze said. “I’ve been on two jobs where I had regret doing it and ‘Scooby’ was one of them.”

While the actor is considering reprising his iconic role from “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” he made it clear that a return to the “Scooby-Doo” franchise is something he can confidently rule out.

“It wouldn’t be something I would do,” Prinze said. “I have zero interest. I mean, it was tricky. It wouldn’t be for me, man.”

This isn’t the first time that Prinze has complained about the “Scooby-Doo” franchise. He recently recalled that he was asked to take a pay cut for “Monsters Unleashed” so that his co-stars could make more money. He explained why he strongly disagreed with the decision.

“I remember thinking, ‘Hold up, who’s giving them the raise? Me or y’all?’” Prinze Jr. said in 2022. “Like we made you guys three-quarters of a billion dollars, you can’t afford to pay them what I’m making on this? Screw that.”

James Gunn recently reminded his Twitter followers that he originally wrote the films as R-rated comedies and was upset to see the studio water down his original vision.

“The first Scooby-Doo was originally intended (by me, the producers & the director, Raja Gosnell) to be PG-13, but we never got a PG-13 rating,” Gunn wrote. “The first rating from the MPAA was R, & then a bunch of stuff was changed, & that cut ended up being rated PG.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.