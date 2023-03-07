‘Ghosted’ Trailer: Chris Evans Gets More Than He Bargained for When Ana de Armas Ghosts Him

Amy Sedaris, Adrien Brody, and Mike Moh also star in the Apple Original film.

Dating in 2023 is a minefield of unspoken rules, ambiguous texts, and busy people whose relationship timelines rarely align. Trying to navigate the social politics of dating apps in search of a partner for life (or the night) is a complex puzzle that often feels more like a geopolitical espionage mission than good old fashioned courtship. Unless you’re Chris Evans in “Ghosted,” in which case it actually is a geopolitical espionage mission. The latest blockbuster from Apple TV+ stars Evans as a guy who just wants to get a second date with a girl who ghosted him, only to find out that she had a very good reason for not texting him back. His attempts to track her down result in him being kidnapped and sucked into a dangerous adventure — where the only person who can save him might be the person who couldn’t be bothered to respond to his DMs.

The film was previously set to star Scarlett Johansson in 2021, who had to exit the project due to scheduling conflicts. Ana de Armas soon replaced her as the female lead — marking Evans’ third collaboration with his “Knives Out” and “The Gray Man” co-star. “Ghosted” is directed by Dexter Fletcher (“Rocketman”) and written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Related Ana de Armas Addresses 'Blonde' Controversy: The Film Unabashedly 'Pointed a Finger' at Audiences on Purpose

Pixar Had to Do a 'Lot of Soul-Searching' After 'Lightyear' Flopped at Box Office Related Oscars 2023: Best Costume Design Predictions

Nightmare Film Shoots: The Most Grueling Films Ever Made, from 'Deliverance' to 'Mad Max' to 'Avatar 2'

The tagline for “Ghosted” reads, “Meeting that special someone can be a real adventure.”

Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, Tim Blake Nelson, Tate Donovan, and de Armas’ “Blonde” co-star Adrien Brody also appear in the film. Lead actors de Armas and Evans serve as executive producers, with co-screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick producing. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are also producing along with Jules Daly.

“Ghosted” marks de Armas’ first onscreen appearance since scoring an Oscar nomination for her performance in “Blonde.” She’ll compete against fellow nominees Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Andrea Riseborough, and Michelle Williams at the Academy Awards this Sunday, March 12.

“‘Ghosted’ is a romance/adventure in the vein of ‘Romancing the Stone,'” Evans told People magazine. “I love working with Ana. She’s an incredibly versatile actress and really fun on set. Neither of us have played characters like this and audiences are in for a really fun ride.”

“Ghosted” is expected to premiere April 21 on Apple TV+.

Check out the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.