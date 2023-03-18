‘Good Burger’ Sequel with Kenan & Kel Ordered at Paramount+

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will reprise their roles from the "All That" sketches and the 1997 film for its 26-years-later sequel.

Welcome to Paramount+, home of the “Good Burger 2” movie. May Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell take your order?

Paramount+ has ordered up a sequel to the ’90s-kid classic film “Good Burger.” Both Thompson and Mitchell are coming back to reprise their respective roles as Dexter Reed and Ed, reuniting the Nickelodeon comedy duo more than 25 years after the first movie’s release.

“I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger! Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal,” Thompson said in a statement shared with IndieWire. “Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them.”

“Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years. It’s super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids,” Mitchell said in a statement.

The characters of “Good Burger” originate from “All That,” the 10-season sketch-comedy show that aired on Nickelodeon from 1994 to 2005. Thompson and Mitchell were both cast members on the first five seasons of the show, and quickly became its breakout stars. The original sketches focused on Mitchell as Ed, a clueless teenage cashier at the Good Burger fast-food restaurant. The 1997 film added Thompson in as Dexter, a slacker forced to work at Good Burger who teams up with Ed to save the spot from closing.

According to the Paramount+ logline, “Good Burger 2” sees Dexter “down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.”

Based on the description, it appears that none of the original film’s supporting cast — which included Sinbad, Shar Jackson, Linda Cardellini, and cameos from Shaquille O’Neal and George Clinton — will be returning for the sequel. The late Abe Vigoda was also in the first “Good Burger.”

Two of the ’97 film’s original writers, Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert (who also wrote for “All That”) are returning to pen the screenplay to “Good Burger 2.” They’ll potentially be joined by James III, who wrote the short-lived 2019 “All That” reboot and is in discussions to join “Good Burger 2.” The original film’s other credited writer is Dan Schneider, whom Nickelodeon parted ways with in 2018 after reports alleging abusive behavior on his shows; needless to say, he won’t be returning.

Phil Traill, a sitcom vet known for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “The Middle,” will direct the streaming movie, which is scheduled to begin production in May and will premiere later this year on Paramount+. The original theatrical film was directed by Brian Robbins, the creator of “All That” who is currently busy being the president of Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures.

After “Good Burger” and “All That,” Thompson and Mitchell starred in their own four-season sitcom “Kenan & Kel” for Nickelodeon; Kopelow and Seifert also wrote on that series. Kenan and Kel also starred in 2000’s “The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle” together. The two largely split up after 2000 when Thompson joined “Saturday Night Live,” where he is now the longest-serving cast member.

They’ve had some mini reunions lately: when Thompson hosted last year’s Emmy Awards on NBC, Mitchell made a cameo. And in December, Mitchell joined Thompson on “SNL” for a “Kenan & Kel” tribute sketch.

Thompson is represented by UTA and managed by Michael Goldman at NCredible Entertainment. Mitchell is represented by UTA and managed by Alex Goodman at Levity Live.

