Greg Kinnear Joins ‘You’ Season 4 in Surprise Casting

Kinnear plays Charlotte Ritchie's father (and Penn Badgley's newest target) in Part 2 of the acclaimed Season 4.

Greg Kinnear is Joe Goldberg’s latest adversary.

In a twist on top of twists, Kinnear’s casting was kept under wraps until Part 2 of Season 4, which premiered March 9 on Netflix. Kinnear plays Tom Lockwood, the insidious corporate-raiding father of Joe aka Jonathan’s (Penn Badgley) new love interest Kate (Charlotte Ritchie). And sure, while Jonathan is grappling with coming to terms with the true identity of the Eat the Rich killer, he’s keeping Kate safe from all outside forces of evil…including maybe even her own dad.

“Our casting director and our producers, chiefly Sarah Schecter, do a ton of work behind the scenes when it’s a piece of really high-level casting like that. As the person who’s in the writers’ room, they’re doing most of the hard work,” showrunner Sera Gamble exclusively told IndieWire. “I’ll get a phone call like, ‘What do you think of Greg Kinnear?’ And I’m just like, ‘I am a giant fan. Is this real? Do you think he’ll play the bad guy? That would be amazing,’ in the same way it was amazing when I heard Penn Badgley would play the bad guy.”

Gamble added of Kinnear, “He has an everyman heroism to him, he has a vulnerability. We’ve established on the show those are our favorite bad guys, the ones who present as good guys.”

Kinnear most recently appeared in the Starz series “Shining Vale” and Apple TV+’s “Black Bird.” He is set to lead film “The Present” opposite Isla Fisher next, along with the upcoming laser-eye-surgeon biopic “Sight.” Kinnear’s involvement in “You” Season 4 was kept entirely secret ahead of his onscreen reveal.

The second half of Season 4 of the acclaimed Netflix series also marks lead star Badgley making his directorial debut with Episode 9. Showrunner Gamble announced Badgley was taking over the director’s chair in an Instagram post with the caption, “We hired a new director this season but he seems to know the show really, really well.”

Writer Gamble also previously teased that the Season 4 finale, co-written by Michael Foley, will jokingly have “all the characters spend the whole episode cozied up safely around the fire with dogs in their laps, discussing the new Beyoncé album over tea.”

For all the details on “You” Season 4, click here.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.