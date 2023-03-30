Béla Tarr Collaborator György Fehér’s Nearly Lost Serial Killer Classic ‘Twilight’ Returns in 4K — Watch the Trailer

The restoration of this moody must-see chiller from 1990, which premiered at the Berlinale, opens in New York City on April 21.

György Fehér may be best known as a producer on Béla Tarr classic “Sátántangó” and as a collaborator on Tarr’s “Werckmeister Harmonies.” But the fellow Hungarian filmmaker made two feature films of his own, mostly notably 1990’s “Twilight,” about a detective who comes out of retirement to help find a small girl’s killer. The all-but-lost film has mostly been relegated to the realm of torrenting, but now you’ll get a chance to see it burnished on the big screen thanks to a new restoration from Arbelos.

A brand new 4K restoration from the National Film Institute – Hungarian Film Archive and FilmLab, supervised by Gurbán, will make its way to Film at Lincoln Center on April 21. IndieWire has the exclusive trailer for the film below.

After discovering the murdered body of a young girl deep in a mountainous forest, a hardened homicide detective pushes himself to increasingly obsessive ends in his quest to catch the serial killer — known only as “the Giant”—responsible for the crime. A much admired but long unavailable masterpiece by influential Hungarian auteur and regular Béla Tarr collaborator György Fehér, Twilight (Szürkület) is at once an existential murder mystery and an expansive meditation on time and space.

The restoration premiered at the 2023 Berlinale, marking its first festival appearance since it won the Bronze Leopard Award at the Locarno Film Festival in 1990. The movie is shot in haunting, cascading black and white — unsurprising for a filmmaker so deeply influenced by Tarr.

“I want to show to what extent the search for justice stands in ridiculous contrast to the eternity of nature. Meanwhile, it is precisely this search that I am so fascinated by,” György Fehér said in 1991.

Fehér’s other directorial feature effort was “Passion,” which played at the Cannes Film Festival in 1998 in the Un Certain Regard section.

Arbelos has also previously made restorations of Tarr’s own “Satantango” (1994) and “Damnation” (1988), plus Marcell Jankovics’ “Son of the White Mare” (1981) and “Janos Vitez” (1973), Nina Menkes’ “Queen of Diamonds” (1991), and “The Juniper Tree” (1991), starring Björk.

Look out for “Twilight” at Film at Lincoln Center on April 21 in an exclusive New York engagement, and watch the trailer below.

