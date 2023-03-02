Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ Trailer Brings Theme-Park Adaptation Back from the Grave

Rosario Dawson tackles the Eddie Murphy role in horror-comedy coming to theaters on July 28.

Disney never lets a good franchise remain buried forever. Exactly 20 years after Eddie Murphy got chased by ghosts through a haunted mansion, a new film adaptation of the iconic Disneyland attraction is coming this Summer, and the first teaser trailer for the horror-comedy was released Thursday.

The original Haunted Mansion attraction first opened in 1969, and quickly became one of Disneyland (and the rest of the Disney theme parks’) most iconic rides. The “dark ride” has guests explore a haunted house area in “Doom Buggies,” while being jump-scared by a variety of macabre animatronics.

The attraction’s popularity spurred a film in 2003, the same year fellow beloved Disney ride “The Pirates of the Caribbean” was adapted for the big screen. Directed by Rob Minkoff and starring Murphy, the original film received negative reviews but performed well at the box office, grossing $182.3 million worldwide on a $90 million budget.

Like the original “Haunted Mansion” film, the new version is also a horror comedy. In this one, Rosario Dawson stars as Gabbie, a single mother who moves in with her son (Chase Dillon, who played a villain in “The Underground Railroad” more terrifying than any of his new film’s ghouls) to a suspiciously cheap New Orleans mansion.

When horrifying spirits played by the likes of “Morbius” star Jared Leto (as the original ride’s Hatbox Ghost) begin popping up, the mother-and-son team enlist the help of a crack team — including a priest (Owen Wilson), a paranormal expert (LaKeith Stanfield), a psychic (Tiffany Haddish), and a historian (Danny DeVito) — to get rid of the them. Jamie Lee Curtis, Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, and Hasan Minhaj also star in the film.

Justin Simien, the filmmaker behind the very un-Disney indie film “Dear White People,” its four-season Netflix adaptation, and the 2020 horror flick “Bad Hair,” directs the new “Haunted Mansion” take. Simien is also attached to work with Disney on a Lando Calrissian “Star Wars” spinoff staring Donald Glover.

Simien in a statement provided by Disney said he wanted to direct the feature due to being a “lifelong fan” of the original theme park attraction: “I’m beyond excited to share the teaser trailer for our new film adaptation featuring an incredible cast. Our team has worked tirelessly to create a scary, funny and cinematic otherworldly adventure for both new and die-hard fans to enjoy! I can’t wait for audiences to experience this big screen version of the iconic Disney attraction.”

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich produce the film; Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman executive produce. “Haunted Mansion” will creep its way into theaters July 28; watch the teaser trailer below.

