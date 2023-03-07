HBO’s ‘Barry’ to End After 4 Seasons: The Teaser Promises Prison and Revenge

Bill Hader's ultra-dark black comedy has a teaser, a premiere date, and Barry plotting revenge.

“Succession” isn’t the only HBO hit ending this spring. “Barry,” the acclaimed dark comedy series created by and starring Bill Hader, will conclude its run with its upcoming fourth season.

The season, which focuses on Barry in prison, will premiere April 16, and HBO released a teaser for the final batch of eight episodes.

Co-created by Hader and Alec Berg, “Barry” tells the story of the title character Barry Berkman (Hader), a depressed Marine vet-turned-hitman who moves to Los Angeles, where he unexpectedly falls in love with acting and attempts to put his criminal past behind him, to often tragic results.

Season 1 premiered in 2018 and Season 2 followed the next year; Season 3, which the pandemic delayed to 2022, ended in a major cliffhanger with Barry being arrested due in part to the actions of his former acting teacher, Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler). Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, and Anthony Carrigan also star in the series.

Since its premiere, “Barry” has received critical acclaim for the performances of its ensemble, its writing, and the direction from Hader, who will direct every episode in Season 4. All three seasons were nominated for the Outstanding Comedy Series award at the Emmys, and Hader and Winkler have both picked up acting wins for their work.

In an interview with Variety, which first announced the date of Season 4 and that the upcoming season would be the show’s last, Hader spoke about the decision to wrap the show with the final season, saying “a very clear ending presented itself” with the last few episodes. He also discussed how Season 4 changes the format of the show, and why that felt appropriate for the series’ end point.

“There are still so many questions with the other characters, and with Barry — and there’s so many things unsaid,” Hader said. “What happens in Season 4 is structurally radical in some ways, but it made sense for what I think the characters needed to go through, and what I think the whole show is always kind of headed towards.”

Watch the teaser for the fourth and final season of “Barry” below.

