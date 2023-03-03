How to Watch Netflix’s Live Chris Rock Special, Pre-Show, and After-Show

"Selective Outrage" premieres live on Netflix this Saturday, and the streamer is also airing two exclusive pre-shows and after-shows that night.

On Saturday, Netflix is venturing into new and exciting territory: live television. “Selective Outrage,” a Chris Rock comedy special, will premiere on the streamer this weekend, and Netflix is taking a plunge by allowing fans to watch the set live.

Recorded in Baltimore, Maryland’s Hippodrome Theatre, Rock’s set will begin at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. on Saturday and will be live-streamed by Netflix in around 190 countries. “Selective Outrage” will appear like any other title on Netflix’s interface that you can click and watch. Because the special is live, and therefore only available in English, users need to make sure their profile settings have English as their default language in order find it on Netflix.

Users will be able to pause and rewind the special while watching, but (naturally) can’t fast-forward past where Rock currently is in his live set. Audience members who join late will be given the option to play the special from the beginning or immediately start watching live.

Comedy fans can also get to the streamer early and stick around after the set for live pre-shows and after-shows complimenting Rock’s set; unlike “Selective Outrage,” which can be streamed in its entirety after the live recording concludes, these shows will only be available on Netflix during March 4. Both are hosted at Los Angeles’ Comedy Store, with “M3gan” star and “Daily Show” correspondent Ronny Chieng presenting the pre-show and David Spade and Dana Carvey presenting the after-show.

The pre-show — “The Show Before the Show” — begins at 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET, 30 minutes before Rock’s set is scheduled to begin. At 6:20 p.m. PT/9:20 p.m. ET, a “Watch Live” red play button will appear on Netflix’s homepage, inviting fans to join a waiting room before the pre-show begins. The after-show — “The Show After the Show” — will begin immediately after Rock wraps his special, though it’s unclear what the scheduled end time is. Amy Schumer, Cedric the Entertainer, George Lopez, Ice-T, Jerry Seinfeld, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, Matthew McConaughey, Paul McCartney, Sarah Silverman, Tracy Morgan, Wanda Sykes, and Woody Harrelson will appear at the pre-show, while JB Smoove and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are set for the wrap-up event.

“Selective Outrage” is Rock’s second Netflix project after the 2018 stand-up special “Tamborine.” The Emmy- and Grammy-winning comedian is best known for his early ’90s stint on “Saturday Night Live,” his comedy specials and late-night talk show for HBO, and his mid-2000s sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris,” based on his childhood in New York.

For many tuning in though, the main attraction of “Selective Outrage” is that it’s Rock’s first stand-up special to release since the 2022 Oscars and the infamous altercation he got into with Will Smith onstage at the ceremony. That incident has gained plenty of media attention, and Rock has already commented on it multiple times during live stand-up shows, but be prepared for what will likely be many jokes at Smith’s expense during the night.

