How to Watch the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards

Make sure you don't miss any of the action when the biggest names in independent film gather in Santa Monica this weekend.

The Oscars are still over a week away, but there’s still one last award show to enjoy before all focus shifts to Hollywood’s biggest night. The Independent Spirit Awards are set to take place this weekend in their traditional location on the beach in Santa Monica. Per usual, the event will see the biggest names in the indie film community come out to celebrate another year of independent cinema. Several of this year’s Oscar frontrunners were made independently, so quite a few future Oscar winners will probably be making their way to the beach on Sunday.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — which could be a major Oscar contender for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress in a Leading Role, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role — led the pack with eight Independent Spirit Award nominations. Todd Field’s “TÁR” wasn’t far behind, with seven nominations to its name. Notably, all of the acting categories have been turned into gender neutral awards, so men and women will have to compete against each other. Each category can contain up to 10 nominees, which makes things particularly unpredictable and could lead to some wild card wins. That makes it difficult to view those categories as indicators of future Oscar results, but it’s also a refreshing break from the repetitiveness of award season. That effect should be amplified by the addition of several new acting award categories, including Best Breakthrough Performance and Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series.

So how do you get in on the action? Unlike previous years, the event will not be broadcast on linear television. Instead, the Independent Spirit Awards are offering a free live stream of the show on various Internet platforms. You can tune in on Film Independent’s official YouTube and Twitter pages, as well as on the IMDB YouTube channel. The ceremony, which will be hosted by Hasan Minhaj, kicks off at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, March 4.

If you’re not able to watch the awards live, be sure to check out IndieWire’s forthcoming winners list for real time updates once the show starts on Sunday.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.