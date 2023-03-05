Jake Gyllenhaal Seen Filming Upcoming ‘Road House’ Remake at UFC 285

Some scenes in Amazon's remake of the classic Patrick Swayze film are set in the high stakes world of mixed martial arts.

Amazon’s increased investment in theatrical films is showing results this weekend as “Creed III” dominates the box office. The film’s success also proves that there is still a large audience for films about combat sports — so naturally, Amazon is pressing ahead with another one.

Jake Gyllenhaal is currently shooting a remake of “Road House,” the classic 1989 film about Patrick Swayze working as a bouncer at a small Missouri bar. The new, Doug Liman-directed film gives the story a modern update, with Gyllenhaal playing a former UFC fighter who takes over security for a bar in the Florida Keys.

In addition to Gyllenhaal, the film also stars UFC legends Jay Hieron and Conor McGregor, who is making his screen acting debut on the project. With so much UFC street cred on board, the film is unsurprisingly going to great lengths to portray the mixed martial arts league with as much accuracy as possible. So much so that they filmed scenes at an actual UFC fight.

UFC fans made their way to Las Vegas on Saturday night for UFC 285, an event headlined by the highly anticipated heavyweight fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane. But the sporting events weren’t the only action on display, as Gyllenhaal was seen shooting scenes from “Road House” against the backdrop of the UFC festivities.

Gyllenhaal staged a weigh-in before stepping into the Octagon to fight Hieron. While the filming did not appear on television, fans in attendance were able to witness the entire fight. The scene appears to be a flashback to the “Road House” character’s early years as a professional fighter before he moves to Florida.

Amazon has not announced a release date for “Road House,” but the project is clearly a priority for the studio.

“‘Road House’ is a home run for us,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement when the project was announced last year. “Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie. We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel, Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience.”

