James Gunn Will Direct His ‘Superman’ Film

James Gunn will be managing the Man of Steel’s next flight path. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” director turned DC Studios head is officially set to direct “Superman: Legacy.”

“Superman: Legacy” was the first new feature film announced after Gunn was named co-CEO of Warner Bros.’ DC Studios alongside Peter Safran in October, with news of the project coming out in December. At the time, it was confirmed that Gunn would write the script for the film, but the filmmaker was not officially announced to direct the project.

According to the logline, the film focuses on a younger version of the Superman character, telling the story of his “journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

Casting for the film’s version of Superman has not yet been announced. “Legacy’s” announcement was accompanied by confirmation that Henry Cavill, who starred as the comic book hero in four films and made a cameo in last year’s “Black Adam,” would not return to the role in the near future.

Currently scheduled to hit theaters in July 11, 2025, “Legacy” will be the first film in Gunn and Safran’s revamped DC slate. The announced projects for their new DC Universe, referred to as “Chapter 1: God and Monsters”, also include films starring characters like Batman and Robin, Swamp Thing, Supergirl, and The Authority.

Superman is the third comic book franchise that Gunn has directed a feature adaptation of, after the success of his 2014 “Guardians of the Galaxy” film for Marvel. Gunn directed a sequel to that film in 2017, and will wrap up the space opera trilogy with “Volume 3” set for release in May. He also directed “The Suicide Squad” for DC in 2021, which released to positive reviews.

Gunn spoke about the news in a tweet Wednesday, writing: “Yes, I’m directing ‘Superman: Legacy’ to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, ‘Dude, it’s Dad’s birthday.’ I hadn’t realized.”

Yes, I’m directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, “Dude, it’s Dad’s birthday.” I hadn’t realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

