James Gunn Is ‘Making Private Lists’ for a Potential Superman, and Logan Lerman Isn’t on Them

“For the record, I don’t know who that is," Gunn said about a rumor that Lerman was a top choice to play Superman.

James Gunn’s is still searching for his Man of Steel. The DC Studios head shot down rumors that casting for his highly anticipated young-Superman film is nearing completion on Twitter Wednesday, as well as the notion that actor Logan Lerman is the top candidate.

On Wednesday, Grace Randolph, a YouTube host and internet personality, tweeted that she heard casting for Gunn’s upcoming “Superman: Legacy,” a reboot of the character focusing on the beginning of his career, is “very close” to being set. After a fan tagged Gunn asking him to weigh in, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” director said the rumor was false and that he “hadn’t had a single talk with a single actor about the role.” He did share that he was “making private lists” for candidates, however, and was in the middle of prepping audition materials for the film.

Not true. Haven’t had a single talk with a single actor about the role. Just making private lists, prepping material for auditions. https://t.co/uvUaqCobaT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 30, 2023

After Gunn denied the rumor, Randolph tweeted that Lerman, best known for “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and the “Percy Jackson” film franchise, was the director’s top choice for the role. Gunn quote tweeted Randolph saying that he doesn’t know who Lerman is, though he clarified in a followup tweet that it wasn’t a dig at the star.

“I don’t know lots of actors’ names. Now that you tell me who he is, I recognize him from stuff and think he’s talented,” Gunn wrote on Twitter. “But I’ve never met him, and he’s never been part of a conversation about playing Superman.”

Guys, this isn’t a dig at the actor. I don’t know lots of actors’ names. Now that you tell me who he is, I recognize him from stuff and think he’s talented. But I’ve never met him, and he’s never been part of a conversation about playing Superman. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 30, 2023

Currently scheduled for a June 11, 2025 release, the upcoming “Superman: Legacy” will be the first film developed by Gunn and his co-studio head Peter Safran as part of their Phase 1 for a new universe of DC movies and television series. It will also be Gunn’s first film after he formally exits Marvel Studios upon the May release of the third “Guardians of the Galaxy” film. Whatever actor ends up cast as the iconic hero will succeed Henry Cavill, who briefly appeared to be returning to the part following a cameo in last year’s “Black Adam.”

While Lerman probably won’t be suiting up in the Superman spandex, the actor — whose most recent projects include “Bullet Train” and the Amazon series “Hunters” — will next star in the Hulu limited series “We Were the Lucky Ones” with Joey King. He’s also attached to star in movie “The Threesome” with “Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor.

