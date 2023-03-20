James Gunn Shares He Will ‘For Sure’ Work with Margot Robbie Again

Margot Robbie may be back in the DCU.
DC Studios head James Gunn shared that he will “for sure” work with the “Babylon” actress again when responding to a fan on Twitter. Robbie played Harley Quinn in “Suicide Squad,” “Birds of Prey,” and “The Suicide Squad.” Gunn previously tweeted in September 2022 that the character will be back in the DCU amid its restructuring.
Lady Gaga will next be transforming into the character for “Joker: Folie à Deux,” a casting which Robbie praised. To note, Todd Phillips’ “Joker” sequel is not in the same continuity as James Gunn’s “Suicide Squad.”
“It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters — the way Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed from great actor to great actor,” Robbie told MTV News. “Someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth.”
Robbie added of Oscar winner Gaga, “It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”
The “Barbie” actress continued, “I feel like, in not so many cases, are there female characters – Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, ‘Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.’”
To see everything that Robbie has in the works, click here.
For sure.
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 18, 2023
