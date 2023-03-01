Jena Malone Shares She Was Sexually Assaulted During ‘Hunger Games’ Production

"It's been hard to talk about the 'Hunger Games' without feeling the sharpness of this moment in time," Malone said.

Jena Malone has shared that she was sexually assaulted during the “Hunger Games” films.

Malone, who joined the franchise in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” in 2013, shared a photo from after finishing production on “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part Two” in 2015. The sci-fi films based on Suzanne Collins’ novels recently landed a prequel film.

“This photo was taken right after I wrapped ‘Mockingjay Part Two’ and I had to say goodbye to everyone on set. We were shooting in a beautiful estate in the countryside of France and I asked the driver to let me out in this field so I could cry and capture this moment,” Malone captioned along with a trigger warning. “Even tho this time in Paris was extremely hard for me, was going thru a bad break-up and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with, I was so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play. A swirling mix of emotions I’m only now just learning to sort thru.”

She continued, “I wish it wasn’t tied to such a traumatic event for me but that is the real wildness of life, I guess. How to hold the chaos with the beauty. I’ve worked very hard to heal and learn thru restorative justice, how to make peace with the person who violated me and make peace with myself.”

The “Consecration” actress added, “It’s been hard to talk about the ‘Hunger Games’ and [character] Johanna Mason without feeling the sharpness of this moment in time but I’m ready to move thru it and reclaim the joy and accomplishment I felt. Lots of love to you survivors out there. The process is so slow and non-linear. I want to say I’m here for anyone who needs to talk or vent or open uncommunicated spaces within themselves. Please DM me if you need a safe space to be heard.”

In response to a comment on the Instagram post, Malone said that she chose not to name her assailant due to the “cancel-like culture” nowadays.

Malone, a former child star whose credits include “Donnie Darko” and “Contact,” told IndieWire’s Jude Dry that she has been “optimistic” about changes in Hollywood following the #MeToo movement.

“I think the things to be optimistic about is building language, learning to add words and vernacular to things that have not been well languaged in the past, learning how to build allyship, specifically for your own well-being,” Malone said. “I think that’s a really cool byproduct of where #MeToo started and is now veering into because of the pandemic. It’s a really beautiful awareness of not just power structures, but also, ‘Honey, we need rest. Let’s have better hours on set, let’s be kind to each other.'”

