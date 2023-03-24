Keanu Reeves Cut Open a Stuntman’s Head on ‘John Wick 4’: ‘I Made a Mistake’

"So that really f*cking sucked," Reeves said.

Keanu Reeves is detailing just how dangerous John Wick really can be.

The “John Wick: Chapter 4” actor admitted to making a “mistake” on the epic action movie set involving a serious stunt.

“In terms of accidents: I made a mistake once — I cut a gentleman’s head open,” Reeves told ComicBook.com. “So that really fucking sucked, excuse my language.”

Reeves continued, “But other than that — oh, one guy got hit by a car. He was in the car, so he had to go to the hospital, but he was OK. You do have to take care, but it’s great that everyone [on set] is watching out for each other.”

The “Point Break” and “Matrix” alum joked, “So there’s some bruising and aches and pains, but ‘No humans were harmed in the filming of this motion picture!'”

Reeves previously shared that the fourth franchise installment was the “hardest physical role I’ve ever had,” and director Chad Stahleksi detailed when Reeves’ stuntman is called in instead.

“We try not to light cast on fire, but if you were comfortable and we rehearsed it, I would put a small burn on​ your leg and we’d go over. It depends on my gauging of you, if I think you’re a capable human and you’re comfortable with it, that no longer becomes a stunt, it’s a special ability,” Stahleksi said during “Jake’s Takes” YouTube channel episode. “It’s when you go outside of what I think your limitations or capabilities are. Some people’s capabilities exceed their limitations. Like Keanu, as far as martial arts choreography and driving goes, he is better in a car than I ever was as a stunt double. He does more choreography and executes the memorization of the moves, safety with the gun thing, better than I would say 95 to 98 percent of any stunt person I’ve ever seen. So when he fights, is that a stunt?”

Stahleksi added, “It has a stunt element to it, it is action-based, but do I think his capabilities exceed what we would think the limitations? Yes, he’s absolutely qualified. Now if I were going to have Keanu get hit by a car, that’s where we draw the line. Even a talented stunt double getting hit by a car, there is a chance something goes wrong, there’s a chance you get nicked or the angle is wrong and you land on your head and then that’s a bad thing or you sprain an ankle on the down or something like that’s a no-go.”

